UPSC CDS

UPSC NDA, NA, CDS 2 Application 2025 Edit Facility Opens On July 7- Know Details Inside

Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 05 Jul 2025
File Image

Summary
Candidates can edit their application forms through the official website — upsc.gov.in
The recruitment drive aims to fill a total of 406 vacancies through the UPSC NDA, NA 2 exam 2025

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) will open the application correction window for the National Defence Academy and Naval Academy Examination 2 (NDA, NA), and the Combined Defence Services Examination 2 (CDS), 2025 on July 7. Candidates can edit their application forms through the official website — upsc.gov.in.

The recruitment drive aims to fill a total of 406 vacancies through the UPSC NDA, NA 2 exam 2025. As per the schedule, the UPSC NDA, NA, CDS 2 correction facility will be available till July 9, 2025. The correction window is being provided as a one-time measure.

“The correction window would be an opportunity for the candidates to edit their details and make necessary corrections in the ‘Common Application Form’ and ‘Examination Application Form’,” the official notice said.

UPSC NDA, NA, CDS 2 Form 2025: Steps to download

  1. Go to the official website at upsc.gov.in
  2. On the homepage, select the “One Time Registration (OTR) for Examinations” tab
  3. Key in the required login credentials and click submit
  4. UPSC NDA, NA, CDS 2 application forms will appear on the screen
  5. Make the necessary edits and save the changes
  6. Submit and download a copy of the same for future use

UPSC NDA 2 and CDS 2 examinations will take place on September 14. For further information and details, candidates are advised to future reference.

UPSC CDS UPSC 2025
