UPSC Civil Services Examination

UPSC issues notification regarding updating OTR Profiles of candidates for CSE and IFoS exam

Posted on 04 Feb 2025
15:47 PM
Summary
The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has issued a notification to update the One-Time Registration (OTR) profile of candidates appearing in the Civil Services Examination 2025 and the Indian Forest Service (IFS) Examination 2025.

Candidates will be allowed to make changes in their OTR profile till the expiry of 7 days from the next day after the closure of application window of his/her first final application for any examination of the commission.

"In the case, the candidate after registration applies for the first time in this examination, the last date of modification of OTR Profile (Registration) would be 18.02.2025," reads the official notification.

However, no candidate will be allowed to change his/her email id.

How to make changes in the UPSC OTR Profile?

Step 1: Visit the official website of UPSC at upsc.gov.in

Step 2: Click on One Time Registration (OTR) for examinations of UPSC

Step 3: Enter your login credentials

Step 4: Make necessary changes to your OTR profile

Step 5: Save the changes

Last updated on 04 Feb 2025
17:10 PM
UPSC Civil Services Examination
