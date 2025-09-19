UPSC

UPSC Moves Towards AI-Based Verification, Aims to Use Facial Recognition in All Exams

PTI
Posted on 19 Sep 2025
15:53 PM

Summary
The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) chairman, Ajay Kumar, announced that a pilot program has been successfully conducted to test an Artificial Intelligence-enabled facial authentication technology for quick and secure candidate verification.
This initiative, developed in partnership with the National e-Governance Division (NeGD), aims to strengthen the integrity of the examination process and enhance the entry experience for candidates at examination centres.

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) chairman, Ajay Kumar, on Friday announced that a pilot program has been successfully conducted to test an Artificial Intelligence-enabled facial authentication technology for quick and secure candidate verification.

This initiative, developed in partnership with the National e-Governance Division (NeGD), aims to strengthen the integrity of the examination process and enhance the entry experience for candidates at examination centres, Kumar stated.

"The UPSC plans to use facial recognition of candidates from all its examinations, including the civil services exams, going forward," Kumar told PTI on Friday.

The commission conducts various recruitment examinations for government jobs, including the civil services exam to select officers of the Indian Administrative Service (IAS), Indian Foreign Service (IFS) and Indian Police Service (IPS), among others.

Kumar noted that logistics, such as Wi-Fi availability and training for personnel involved in facial recognition, are key considerations. Necessary standard operating procedures (SOPs) are currently being developed in this regard.

The UPSC conducted the pilot during the NDA (National Defence Academy) and NA (Naval Academy) II Examination, 2025 and CDS (Combined Defence Services) II Examination, 2025, held on September 14, 2025, he said.

The pilot was carried out across select centres in Gurugram, where candidates' facial images were digitally matched with the photographs submitted in their registration forms, the UPSC chairman said.

The new system reduced verification time to an average of just 8 to 10 seconds per candidate, significantly streamlining the entry process while adding an extra layer of security, he said.

"Across the pilot locations, about 2,700 successful scans were completed for 1,129 candidates across different sessions. The successful trial marks an important step towards leveraging advanced technology for smarter, more secure and efficient examinations," Kumar said.

He emphasised that the commission is committed to adopting cutting-edge technology to uphold the highest standards of fairness and transparency.

"This pilot with AI-based facial recognition is a significant step in our endeavour towards a smarter, secure and efficient exam process. While the UPSC is committed to modernising its practices, the utmost care has been given for safeguarding the integrity of our processes," Kumar added.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

Last updated on 19 Sep 2025
15:54 PM
