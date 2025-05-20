UPSC IFS Topper List 2025 OUT at upsc.gov.in- Kanika Anabh Ranks AIR 1

Summary Candidates can check their results on the official website, upsc.gov.in The commission informed that the candidature of 51 recommended candidates is provisional while the UPSC IFS results have been withheld for seven candidates

The Union Public Service Commission declared the final result of the Indian Forest Services (IFS) exam. Candidates can check their results on the official website, upsc.gov.in. 143 candidates have been recommended. Kanika Anabh has topped UPSC IFS 2025 with All India Rank (AIR) 1.

UPSC IFS 2025 Topper List

Kanika Anabh- AIR 1

Khandelwal Anand Anilkumar- AIR 2

Anubhav Singh- AIR 3

Jain Siddharth Parasmal- AIR 4

Manjunath Shivappa Nidoni- AIR 5

Sanskar Vijay- AIR 6

Mayank Purohit- AIR 7

Sanish Kumar Singh- AIR 8

Anjali Sondhiya- AIR 9

Satya Prakash- AIR 10

The UPSC latest notice reads, “Based on the result of the written part of the Indian Forest Service Examination, 2024 held by the UNION PUBLIC SERVICE COMMISSION from 24th November to 01st December, 2024, and the interviews for Personality Test held from 21st April to 2nd May, 2025, following is the list, in order of merit, of candidates who have been recommended for appointment to the posts in Indian Forest Service.”

The commission informed that the candidature of 51 recommended candidates is provisional while the UPSC IFS results have been withheld for seven candidates. It further notified that two current vacancies of PwBD-1 have been carried forward to the next recruitment year due to non-availability of candidates.