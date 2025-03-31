Union Public Service Commission exam

UPSC Geo-Scientist Prelims Exam 2025 Results OUT at upsc.gov.in- Direct Link Inside

Our Correspondent
Our Correspondent
Posted on 31 Mar 2025
13:58 PM

File Image

ADVERTISEMENT
Summary
Candidates who have appeared for the exam can check their results at the official website- upsc.gov.in.
The UPSC Combined Geo-Scientist mains examination will take place on June 21 and 22

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) declared the Combined Geo-Scientist Preliminary Examination, 2025 results. Candidates who have appeared for the exam can check their results at the official website- upsc.gov.in.

As per the schedule, the UPSC Combined Geo-Scientist prelims exam was held on February 9. The UPSC Combined Geo-Scientist mains examination will take place on June 21 and 22.

“The qualified candidates are further advised to refer to the Rules of the Combined Geo-Scientist Examination, 2025 issued by the Ministry of Mines in the Gazette of India, Extraordinary, Part I Section 1 on 04th September, 2024 and the Examination Notice No.01/2025-GEOL, dated 04.09.2024 issued by the Commission, which is available on its website,” UPSC said.

ADVERTISEMENT

The admit cards for the stage 2 or mains examination one week before the commencement of the examination. Marks and cut-off marks of the Combined Geo-Scientist prelims examination 2025 will be uploaded on the official website only after the declaration of final result.

UPSC Geo-Scientist Prelims Exam 2025- Direct Link

For further updates and information, candidates are advised to visit the official website.

Last updated on 31 Mar 2025
13:59 PM
Union Public Service Commission exam UPSC Geo-Scientist Results out UPSC 2025
Similar stories
Indira Gandhi National Open University

IGNOU January 2025 Session Re-registration Concludes Today at ignou.ac.in- Get Direct. . .

Representative Image
delhi schools

DoE, Delhi releases results of classes 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 8, 9 and 11 on edudel.nic.in

Representative Image
UGC NET 2024

NTA releases certificates of students who qualified UGC NET December 2024 - Check det. . .

Representative Image
Bihar School Examination Board

Bihar Board Class 10 exam results declared on official website by BSEB - Check all de. . .

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read Next
Indira Gandhi National Open University

IGNOU January 2025 Session Re-registration Concludes Today at ignou.ac.in- Get Direct. . .

Representative Image
Bihar School Examination Board

Bihar Board Class 10 exam results declared on official website by BSEB - Check all de. . .

Representative Image
UGC NET 2024

NTA releases certificates of students who qualified UGC NET December 2024 - Check det. . .

Representative Image
delhi schools

DoE, Delhi releases results of classes 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 8, 9 and 11 on edudel.nic.in

RRB Exam

Railway Recruitment Boards announced the exam dates for RRB JE CBT 2- Details here

OSSTET

OSSTET Result 2024 Announced at bseodisha.ac.in- Know Complete Details Inside

Brightminds
BrightMinds 2025

An exeptional innovator, educator! Meet Sonam Wangchuk - The real life 'Rancho' from 3 Idi
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Wish to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here's five career options to choose from
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Want to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here are the top skills required
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 1
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 2
BrightMinds 2025

Exploring the Power of Idea: Unique Game-Changing Apps that have Revolutionised the Future
BrightMinds 2025

List of 4 Must-Take Courses to Turn Your Entrepreneurial Dreams Into Reality