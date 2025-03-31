UPSC Geo-Scientist Prelims Exam 2025 Results OUT at upsc.gov.in- Direct Link Inside

Summary Candidates who have appeared for the exam can check their results at the official website- upsc.gov.in. The UPSC Combined Geo-Scientist mains examination will take place on June 21 and 22

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) declared the Combined Geo-Scientist Preliminary Examination, 2025 results. Candidates who have appeared for the exam can check their results at the official website- upsc.gov.in.

As per the schedule, the UPSC Combined Geo-Scientist prelims exam was held on February 9. The UPSC Combined Geo-Scientist mains examination will take place on June 21 and 22.

“The qualified candidates are further advised to refer to the Rules of the Combined Geo-Scientist Examination, 2025 issued by the Ministry of Mines in the Gazette of India, Extraordinary, Part I Section 1 on 04th September, 2024 and the Examination Notice No.01/2025-GEOL, dated 04.09.2024 issued by the Commission, which is available on its website,” UPSC said.

The admit cards for the stage 2 or mains examination one week before the commencement of the examination. Marks and cut-off marks of the Combined Geo-Scientist prelims examination 2025 will be uploaded on the official website only after the declaration of final result.

For further updates and information, candidates are advised to visit the official website.