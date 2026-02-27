Union Public Service Commission (UPSC)

UPSC ESE Prelims Result 2026 Declared at upsc.gov.in; Mains Exam on June 21

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 27 Feb 2026
13:45 PM

File Image

ADVERTISEMENT
Summary
Candidates who appeared for the examination can check and download the result from the official website — upsc.gov.in
The Engineering Services (Preliminary) Examination 2026 was conducted on February 8, 2026, across various centres in the country

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has declared the result of the Engineering Services (Preliminary) Examination, 2026. Candidates who appeared for the examination can check and download the result from the official website — upsc.gov.in.

The Engineering Services (Preliminary) Examination 2026 was conducted on February 8, 2026, across various centres in the country. The result has been released in PDF format containing the roll numbers of candidates who have qualified for the next stage of the selection process.

UPSC ESE Prelims Result 2026: Steps to Check

ADVERTISEMENT

Candidates can follow the steps below to access their results:

  1. Visit the official website of UPSC at upsc.gov.in.
  2. Click on the link for “Engineering Services (Preliminary) Examination, 2026” under the What’s New or Written Results section.
  3. A PDF file will open displaying the list of qualified candidates.
  4. Search for your roll number using Ctrl+F.
  5. Download and save the file for future reference.

Candidates who have qualified in the Preliminary Examination are now eligible to appear for the Engineering Services (Main) Examination, 2026. As per the official schedule, the Mains examination will be conducted on June 21, 2026.

The Commission has informed that e-admit cards for the Mains examination will be made available on its website approximately one week before the commencement of the exam.

UPSC has further clarified that the marks and cut-off marks of the Engineering Services (Preliminary) Examination, 2026 will be uploaded only after the completion of the entire examination process, including the Personality Test, and declaration of the final result.

Candidates are advised to regularly visit the official UPSC website for further updates regarding the Mains examination and subsequent stages of the recruitment process.

Last updated on 27 Feb 2026
13:46 PM
Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) UPSC 2026 UPSC ESE 2026
Similar stories
NIOS

NIOS Practical Exam Date Sheet 2026 Out for Class 10, 12: Check Subject-Wise Details

IIM Calcutta

IIM Calcutta Achieves 100% MBA Placements for Its 61st Batch; What Was the Top Recrui. . .

TNPSC

TNPSC CTS Hall Ticket 2026 Issued; Download Link for CBT Admit Card Here

UGC

UGC Adds Name to the Fake Universities List 2026, Warns Students - Check Details

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read Next
Goa Institute of Management

INCEPTION 2026 at GIM Blends Music, Theatre and Food in Grand Two-Day Fest

NIOS

NIOS Practical Exam Date Sheet 2026 Out for Class 10, 12: Check Subject-Wise Details

IIM Calcutta

IIM Calcutta Achieves 100% MBA Placements for Its 61st Batch; What Was the Top Recrui. . .

UGC

UGC Adds Name to the Fake Universities List 2026, Warns Students - Check Details

TNPSC

TNPSC CTS Hall Ticket 2026 Issued; Download Link for CBT Admit Card Here

ICAI CA 2026

CA Final January 2026 Result Date Announced - By When Will the Scorecards Go Live?

Brightminds
BrightMinds 2025

An exeptional innovator, educator! Meet Sonam Wangchuk - The real life 'Rancho' from 3 Idi
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Wish to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here's five career options to choose from
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Want to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here are the top skills required
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 1
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 2
BrightMinds 2025

Exploring the Power of Idea: Unique Game-Changing Apps that have Revolutionised the Future
BrightMinds 2025

List of 4 Must-Take Courses to Turn Your Entrepreneurial Dreams Into Reality