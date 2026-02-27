UPSC ESE Prelims Result 2026 Declared at upsc.gov.in; Mains Exam on June 21

Summary Candidates who appeared for the examination can check and download the result from the official website — upsc.gov.in The Engineering Services (Preliminary) Examination 2026 was conducted on February 8, 2026, across various centres in the country

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has declared the result of the Engineering Services (Preliminary) Examination, 2026. Candidates who appeared for the examination can check and download the result from the official website — upsc.gov.in.

The Engineering Services (Preliminary) Examination 2026 was conducted on February 8, 2026, across various centres in the country. The result has been released in PDF format containing the roll numbers of candidates who have qualified for the next stage of the selection process.

UPSC ESE Prelims Result 2026: Steps to Check

Candidates can follow the steps below to access their results:

Visit the official website of UPSC at upsc.gov.in. Click on the link for “Engineering Services (Preliminary) Examination, 2026” under the What’s New or Written Results section. A PDF file will open displaying the list of qualified candidates. Search for your roll number using Ctrl+F. Download and save the file for future reference.

Candidates who have qualified in the Preliminary Examination are now eligible to appear for the Engineering Services (Main) Examination, 2026. As per the official schedule, the Mains examination will be conducted on June 21, 2026.

The Commission has informed that e-admit cards for the Mains examination will be made available on its website approximately one week before the commencement of the exam.

UPSC has further clarified that the marks and cut-off marks of the Engineering Services (Preliminary) Examination, 2026 will be uploaded only after the completion of the entire examination process, including the Personality Test, and declaration of the final result.

Candidates are advised to regularly visit the official UPSC website for further updates regarding the Mains examination and subsequent stages of the recruitment process.