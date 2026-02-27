NIOS

NIOS Practical Exam Date Sheet 2026 Out for Class 10, 12: Check Subject-Wise Details

Posted on 27 Feb 2026
12:27 PM

Summary
The National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) has released the practical examination date sheet for the March–April 2026 session for both Secondary (Class 10) and Senior Secondary (Class 12) courses. Students enrolled in these programmes can now access the detailed schedule through the official website, nios.ac.in.

According to the official notification, the NIOS practical examinations for the March 2026 session will be conducted over a period of more than two weeks. Both Class 10 and Class 12 practical exams are scheduled to be held from March 17, 2026, to April 1, 2026. Students are required to appear for their practical examinations strictly as per the subject-wise dates assigned to them in the official schedule.

The board has further clarified that the theory examination date sheet for the March 2026 session will be issued separately in March 2026. Candidates are advised to regularly check the official website for updates regarding the theory exam timetable.

The practical examinations will be conducted in multiple phases depending on subject categories. For Class 10, the practical subjects include Science and Technology, Home Science, Mathematics, Data Entry Operations, Painting, and various vocational courses. For Class 12 students, the practical exams will cover subjects such as Biology, Physics, Chemistry, Geography, Computer Science, Mass Communication, Physical Education, Environmental Science, along with several skill-based and vocational programmes. The complete subject-wise and date-wise timetable is available in the official PDF released by NIOS.

Steps to Download NIOS Practical Date Sheet 2026

Students can download the practical examination schedule by visiting the official website at nios.ac.in. On the homepage, navigate to the notification section and click on the link titled “Notification regarding Practical Examination Datesheet – March 2026 (Secondary and Senior Secondary).” Open the PDF document containing the detailed timetable, then download and save it for future reference. Candidates are advised to carefully go through all instructions mentioned in the date sheet.

Students must report to their respective practical examination centres according to the schedule communicated by their study centres. On the day of the examination, they are required to carry their admit card, valid identity proof, and all necessary practical files or records as instructed by NIOS. Failure to comply with the prescribed guidelines may lead to disqualification from the practical examination.

Find the detailed practical exam schedule here.

NIOS National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) Practical examinations Exam dates
