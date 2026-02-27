UGC

UGC Adds Name to the Fake Universities List 2026, Warns Students - Check Details

Posted on 27 Feb 2026
The University Grants Commission (UGC) has added Daksha University (Vocational and Life Skill Education), located in Ranchi, Jharkhand, to its official list of fake universities. The action was taken after the Commission found that the institution had been awarding degrees in violation of the provisions laid down under the UGC Act, 1956.

Daksha University, operating from Bhaskar Path, New Pundag, Masibari, Ranchi, has now been formally declared unauthorised. In its official statement, the UGC clarified that the institution is neither recognised under Section 2(f) nor Section 3 of the UGC Act, 1956. Furthermore, it does not have approval from statutory bodies such as AICTE or NCVET, or any other competent regulatory authority.

The Commission categorically stated that the institution is not entitled to award any degree or diploma. It also noted that any qualifications issued by Daksha University so far will not be considered valid for purposes of higher education admissions or government employment. The UGC emphasised that such degrees lack legal standing and recognition.

Issuing a strong advisory, the Commission urged students, parents, and the general public not to seek admission in the “self-styled” university. It warned that enrolling in institutions not recognised by statutory authorities could severely affect students’ academic progression and career prospects.

In a recent update, the UGC also released a state-wise list identifying 32 fake universities operating across India. According to the list, Delhi has the highest number of such institutions, with 12 entities flagged. Uttar Pradesh follows with four institutions, while Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Kerala, Maharashtra, Puducherry, and West Bengal each have two institutions listed as fake.

Under the provisions of the UGC Act, 1956, only universities established through a Central Act, State Act, or Provincial Act, or institutions specifically empowered by law, are authorised to confer degrees. Any institution functioning outside this legal framework is considered unauthorised to grant recognised academic qualifications.

The UGC has reiterated its commitment to safeguarding the integrity of higher education in India and advised stakeholders to verify the recognition status of institutions through official channels before seeking admission.

