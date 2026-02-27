TNPSC CTS Hall Ticket 2026 Issued; Download Link for CBT Admit Card Here

Summary The Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) has issued the hall tickets for the Combined Technical Services (CTS) Examination for interview posts. Candidates who have successfully registered under Advertisement No. 19/2025 can now download their admit cards from the official website, tnpsc.gov.in.

The Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) has issued the hall tickets for the Combined Technical Services (CTS) Examination for interview posts. Candidates who have successfully registered under Advertisement No. 19/2025 can now download their admit cards from the official website, tnpsc.gov.in.

As per the official schedule, the Combined Technical Services Examination will be conducted in Computer-Based Test (CBT) mode on March 7 and March 8, 2026, at designated examination centres across Tamil Nadu. Applicants are advised to download and print their hall tickets well before the examination dates to avoid last-minute technical difficulties or delays.

The recruitment drive aims to fill 76 vacancies in various technical and professional posts across departments under the Tamil Nadu government. Candidates appearing for the examination are encouraged to complete their final revisions and ensure timely arrival at their respective centres as per the reporting time mentioned on the admit card.

How to Download TNPSC CTS Hall Ticket?

To access the admit card, candidates must visit the official TNPSC website at tnpsc.gov.in. On the homepage, navigate to the “Hall Ticket Download” or “Important Links” section and click on the link for the CTS Hall Ticket 2026. Applicants will be required to enter their unique credentials. After submitting the details, the hall ticket will be displayed on the screen. Candidates should download the document and take multiple printouts for future reference.

On the day of the examination, candidates must carry a printed copy of the hall ticket along with a valid photo identity proof such as the Aadhaar card, Voter ID, PAN card, or passport. Entry to the examination centre will not be permitted without these documents. Electronic gadgets and other prohibited items are strictly barred inside the examination venue.

Candidates are also advised to carefully verify all details mentioned on the hall ticket. In case of any discrepancies, they should immediately contact the TNPSC authorities for necessary corrections before the examination date.

Find the direct download link here.