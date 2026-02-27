TNPSC

TNPSC CTS Hall Ticket 2026 Issued; Download Link for CBT Admit Card Here

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 27 Feb 2026
11:00 AM

File Image

ADVERTISEMENT
Summary
The Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) has issued the hall tickets for the Combined Technical Services (CTS) Examination for interview posts.
Candidates who have successfully registered under Advertisement No. 19/2025 can now download their admit cards from the official website, tnpsc.gov.in.

The Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) has issued the hall tickets for the Combined Technical Services (CTS) Examination for interview posts. Candidates who have successfully registered under Advertisement No. 19/2025 can now download their admit cards from the official website, tnpsc.gov.in.

As per the official schedule, the Combined Technical Services Examination will be conducted in Computer-Based Test (CBT) mode on March 7 and March 8, 2026, at designated examination centres across Tamil Nadu. Applicants are advised to download and print their hall tickets well before the examination dates to avoid last-minute technical difficulties or delays.

The recruitment drive aims to fill 76 vacancies in various technical and professional posts across departments under the Tamil Nadu government. Candidates appearing for the examination are encouraged to complete their final revisions and ensure timely arrival at their respective centres as per the reporting time mentioned on the admit card.

ADVERTISEMENT

How to Download TNPSC CTS Hall Ticket?

To access the admit card, candidates must visit the official TNPSC website at tnpsc.gov.in. On the homepage, navigate to the “Hall Ticket Download” or “Important Links” section and click on the link for the CTS Hall Ticket 2026. Applicants will be required to enter their unique credentials. After submitting the details, the hall ticket will be displayed on the screen. Candidates should download the document and take multiple printouts for future reference.

On the day of the examination, candidates must carry a printed copy of the hall ticket along with a valid photo identity proof such as the Aadhaar card, Voter ID, PAN card, or passport. Entry to the examination centre will not be permitted without these documents. Electronic gadgets and other prohibited items are strictly barred inside the examination venue.

Candidates are also advised to carefully verify all details mentioned on the hall ticket. In case of any discrepancies, they should immediately contact the TNPSC authorities for necessary corrections before the examination date.

Find the direct download link here.

Last updated on 27 Feb 2026
11:01 AM
TNPSC Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission Admit Card Recruitment exam
Similar stories
NIOS

NIOS Practical Exam Date Sheet 2026 Out for Class 10, 12: Check Subject-Wise Details

IIM Calcutta

IIM Calcutta Achieves 100% MBA Placements for Its 61st Batch; What Was the Top Recrui. . .

UGC

UGC Adds Name to the Fake Universities List 2026, Warns Students - Check Details

ICAI CA 2026

CA Final January 2026 Result Date Announced - By When Will the Scorecards Go Live?

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read Next
NIOS

NIOS Practical Exam Date Sheet 2026 Out for Class 10, 12: Check Subject-Wise Details

IIM Calcutta

IIM Calcutta Achieves 100% MBA Placements for Its 61st Batch; What Was the Top Recrui. . .

UGC

UGC Adds Name to the Fake Universities List 2026, Warns Students - Check Details

ICAI CA 2026

CA Final January 2026 Result Date Announced - By When Will the Scorecards Go Live?

CUET PG 2026

CUET PG 2026 City Intimation Slip Out for March 6, 7 Exam - Download Guide and Link

St Xavier's College

Xavotsav 2026 Turns St Xavier’s College Campus into a Two-Day Cultural Extravaganza

Brightminds
BrightMinds 2025

An exeptional innovator, educator! Meet Sonam Wangchuk - The real life 'Rancho' from 3 Idi
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Wish to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here's five career options to choose from
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Want to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here are the top skills required
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 1
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 2
BrightMinds 2025

Exploring the Power of Idea: Unique Game-Changing Apps that have Revolutionised the Future
BrightMinds 2025

List of 4 Must-Take Courses to Turn Your Entrepreneurial Dreams Into Reality