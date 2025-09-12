UPSC ESE 2025: Qualified Candidates Must Submit DAF by September 26 to Appear for Interview

Summary The UPSC ESE Main Examination was conducted on August 10, and the results were announced on September 4 The Commission has emphasized that failure to complete the DAF process within the given timeline will result in cancellation of candidature, making the candidate ineligible to appear for the next stage of the selection process

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has issued a crucial notification for candidates who have qualified in the Engineering Services (Main) Examination 2025. All shortlisted candidates are required to update and submit their Detailed Application Form (DAF) between September 12 and September 26, 2025, to be eligible for the Personality Test/Interview round.

The ESE Main Examination was conducted on August 10, and the results were announced on September 4. The Commission has emphasized that failure to complete the DAF process within the given timeline will result in cancellation of candidature, making the candidate ineligible to appear for the next stage of the selection process.

Candidates can access and submit the DAF by logging in with their One Time Registration (OTR) credentials at the official UPSC portal- upsconline.gov.in.

Along with confirming their eligibility, candidates must also upload documentary proof of having passed the required qualifying examination. Additionally, the DAF allows them to update or provide information such as:

Correspondence address

Higher educational qualifications

Employment history

Achievements

Service preferences

Service allocation options

The UPSC has advised all candidates to carefully read the instructions provided on the official website before filling and submitting their forms, as any discrepancies or incomplete information may affect their selection prospects.

This step is a mandatory prerequisite for appearing in the Personality Test, which is the final stage of the selection process for prestigious engineering posts in various departments of the Government of India.

For further updates and guidelines, candidates should regularly visit the official website: www.upsc.gov.in and upsconline.gov.in.