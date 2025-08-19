UPSC EPFO 2025 Registration Deadline Extended Till August 22- Know Revised Schedule Here

Summary Eligible and interested candidates can apply online through the official website of UPSC at upsc.gov.in The correction window will now open on August 23 and will close on August 25, 2025

The Union Public Service Commission extended the UPSC EPFO Recruitment 2025 registration date. Eligible and interested candidates can apply online through the official website of UPSC at upsc.gov.in.

As per the revised schedule, the last date to apply has been extended till August 22, 2025. The correction window will open on August 23 and will close on August 25, 2025. This recruitment drive will fill up 230 posts in the organisation.

Candidates can rectify their mistakes in the application forms for Combined Recruitment Test for the post of Assistant Provident Fund Commissioner (APFC) and Enforcement Officer/ Accounts Officer (EO/AO) in Employees Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO), Ministry of Labour and Employment during this period.

UPSC EPFO Recruitment 2025: Steps to apply

1. Visit the official website of UPSC at upsc.gov.in

2. Click on apply online link available on the home page

3. A new page will open where candidates will have to register themselves

4. Once registration is done, login to the account

5. Fill the application form and make the payment of application fee

6. Click on submit and download the confirmation page

7. Keep a hard copy of the same for further use

Candidates who want to apply for the posts will have to pay application fee of Rs 25. Female/SC/ST/Persons with Benchmark Disability candidates are exempted from payment of application fee.