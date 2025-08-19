UPSC

UPSC EPFO 2025 Registration Deadline Extended Till August 22- Know Revised Schedule Here

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 19 Aug 2025
14:01 PM

File Image

ADVERTISEMENT
Summary
Eligible and interested candidates can apply online through the official website of UPSC at upsc.gov.in
The correction window will now open on August 23 and will close on August 25, 2025

The Union Public Service Commission extended the UPSC EPFO Recruitment 2025 registration date. Eligible and interested candidates can apply online through the official website of UPSC at upsc.gov.in.

As per the revised schedule, the last date to apply has been extended till August 22, 2025. The correction window will open on August 23 and will close on August 25, 2025. This recruitment drive will fill up 230 posts in the organisation.

Candidates can rectify their mistakes in the application forms for Combined Recruitment Test for the post of Assistant Provident Fund Commissioner (APFC) and Enforcement Officer/ Accounts Officer (EO/AO) in Employees Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO), Ministry of Labour and Employment during this period.

ADVERTISEMENT

UPSC EPFO Recruitment 2025: Steps to apply

1. Visit the official website of UPSC at upsc.gov.in

2. Click on apply online link available on the home page

3. A new page will open where candidates will have to register themselves

4. Once registration is done, login to the account

5. Fill the application form and make the payment of application fee

6. Click on submit and download the confirmation page

7. Keep a hard copy of the same for further use

Candidates who want to apply for the posts will have to pay application fee of Rs 25. Female/SC/ST/Persons with Benchmark Disability candidates are exempted from payment of application fee.

Last updated on 19 Aug 2025
14:02 PM
UPSC Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) UPSC 2025
Similar stories
Bihar Staff Selection Commission

BSSC CGL 2025: Application Process Postponed Due to Revision in Fee Structure- Detail. . .

WBJEEB

WBJEE Result 2025: Fresh Merit List Expected as Board Seeks Caste Certificates from R. . .

TS ICET

TGCHE Begins TS ICET Counselling Phase 1 Registration 2025 Tomorrow- Detailed Schedul. . .

NEET UG 2025

Karnataka NEET UG 2025: KEA Extends Round 1 Choice Filling Deadline; Schedule Revised

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read Next
Amity University

Amity University Kolkata ushers in Class of 2025 with values, vision and global pathw. . .

Bihar Staff Selection Commission

BSSC CGL 2025: Application Process Postponed Due to Revision in Fee Structure- Detail. . .

Numbers Man: Mathematician Patrick Shafto in his office
artificial intelligence (AI)

Professor Calculus

Career

Conservation tools

IIT Kharagpur

New IIT Kharagpur Centre to Empower Rural & Semi-Urban Youths with Healthcare Trainin. . .

WBJEEB

WBJEE Result 2025: Fresh Merit List Expected as Board Seeks Caste Certificates from R. . .

Brightminds
BrightMinds 2025

An exeptional innovator, educator! Meet Sonam Wangchuk - The real life 'Rancho' from 3 Idi
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Wish to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here's five career options to choose from
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Want to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here are the top skills required
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 1
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 2
BrightMinds 2025

Exploring the Power of Idea: Unique Game-Changing Apps that have Revolutionised the Future
BrightMinds 2025

List of 4 Must-Take Courses to Turn Your Entrepreneurial Dreams Into Reality