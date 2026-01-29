UPSC CSE 2026 Notification Expected Soon After Postponement; Read Key Details Here

Summary As per the UPSC examination calendar, the notification was originally scheduled to be released on January 14, 2026 In an official notice, UPSC confirmed that both the Civil Services Examination 2026 and the Indian Forest Service Examination 2026 notifications have been deferred

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) is expected to reissue the Civil Services Examination (CSE) 2026 notification soon after postponing it due to administrative reasons. As per the UPSC examination calendar, the notification was originally scheduled to be released on January 14, 2026.

In an official notice, UPSC confirmed that both the Civil Services Examination 2026 and the Indian Forest Service Examination 2026 notifications have been deferred. The commission stated:

“The Notification of Civil Services Examination, 2026, and the Indian Forest Service Examination, 2026, scheduled to be notified on 14.01.2026, have now been postponed due to administrative reasons.”

No revised date was announced at the time. However, sources suggest that the notification is likely to be released later this week on the official UPSC website — upsc.gov.in.

What Will the UPSC CSE 2026 Notification Include?

The official notification will provide detailed information such as:

Name of the examination and participating services

Number of vacancies

List of services under Civil Services and Indian Forest Service cadres

Eligibility criteria (educational qualification, age limit, category-wise relaxation, nationality)

Application process and important dates

Last date to apply and correction window timeline

Application fee details

UPSC CSE Notification 2026: Steps to Download

Visit the official website: upsc.gov.in Go to the “What’s New” section on the homepage Click on the link for UPSC Civil Services Examination (CSE) 2026 Notification The PDF will open on the screen Download and save it for future reference