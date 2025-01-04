UPSC Combined Section Officer (Grade-B) LDCE Admit Card released - Know how to download

Summary Candidates appearing in the exam can download their UPSC Combined Section Officer (Grade-B) LDCE admit cards from upsc.gov.in The examination will be conducted on January 11 and January 12, 2025. Along with the admit card, the UPSC has also issued a set of instructions to be followed by candidates on the day of the exam

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the admit cards for the Combined Section Officer (Grade-B) Limited Departmental Competitive Examination (LDCE) on its official website. Candidates appearing in the exam can download their admit cards from upsc.gov.in.

The examination will be conducted on January 11 and January 12, 2025. Along with the admit card, the UPSC has also issued a set of instructions to be followed by candidates on the day of the exam.

How to download UPSC Combined Section Officer (Grade-B) LDCE Admit card?

Step 1: Visit the official website of UPSC at upsc.gov.in

Step 2: Under the 'What's New' tab, click on 'eadmit card: Combined Section Officer (Grade-B)'

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page

Step 4: Click Download eadmit card

Step 5: Read all instructions and click Yes

Step 6: Enter your Registration ID or Roll Number

Step 7: Your admit card will be displayed on the screen before you

Step 8: Download the admit card and take a printout

After downloading the admit card, candidates are required to check it for any discrepancies. If any discrepancy(ies) is found, candidates must bring it to the notice of the commission immediately.

The admit card is an important document to be carried along on the day of the exam. No candidate will be allowed inside the examination hall without proper admit card. Along with the admit card, candidates must also carry a valid identity proof to the examination centre.