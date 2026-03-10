NIOS Class 10, 12 Practical Exam Hall Tickets 2026 Out at sdmis.nios.ac.in: Download Link Here

Summary The National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) has released the Class 10 and Class 12 hall tickets for the 2026 practical examinations. Students appearing for the practical assessments can now download their admit cards through the official website, sdmis.nios.ac.in.

The National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) has released the Class 10 and Class 12 hall tickets for the 2026 practical examinations. Students appearing for the practical assessments can now download their admit cards through the official website, sdmis.nios.ac.in. The hall tickets for the theory examinations will be issued separately in April 2026, according to the institute.

To access the NIOS hall ticket 2026, candidates are required to log in to the official portal using their enrollment number and select the appropriate hall ticket type. The admit card is an essential document that students must carry to the examination centre.

The NIOS hall ticket provides important details related to the examination, including the exam schedule, subject names, address of the examination centre, reporting time, and other personal information of the candidate. Students are advised to carefully verify the details mentioned on the admit card after downloading it.

As per the official examination schedule, the NIOS Class 10 and Class 12 practical examinations for 2026 will be conducted from March 17 to April 1, 2026. Candidates are required to appear for the practical tests at their designated centres within this timeframe.

The institute has also provided an update regarding the result declaration timeline. According to NIOS, the Class 10 and Class 12 results are expected to be announced within seven weeks after the conclusion of the theory examinations. The board further clarified that it will not entertain queries regarding the exact result date. Once released, the results will be made available on the official NIOS website.

Students are advised to keep a printed copy of the hall ticket and follow all instructions mentioned on the admit card while appearing for the practical examinations.

Find the direct hall ticket download link here.