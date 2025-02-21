UPSC Civil Services Prelims Exam 2025 Registration Closes Today at upsc.gov.in- Details Inside

Summary This year, the commission will fill around 979 vacancies in various services through the Civil Services Examination As per the official notice, UPSC Civil Services (Prelims) examination 2025 will be conducted on May 25, 2025

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) will close the extended application window for the Civil Services Preliminary Examination (UPSC CSE prelims 2025) today, February 21 at the official websites- upsc.gov.in and upsconline.gov.in.

This year, the commission will fill around 979 vacancies in various services through the Civil Services Examination. Earlier, the UPSC CSE prelims 2025 registration deadline was February 11, which was first extended to February 18 and then to February 21. As per the official notice, UPSC Civil Services (Prelims) examination 2025 will be conducted on May 25, 2025.

“The last date for submission for CS(P)‐2025 & IFoS(P)‐2025 has been further extended till 21.02.2025 (06:00 PM). Further, the Correction window of 7 days shall now be available from 22.02.2025 to 28.02.2025,” the recent notification reads.

ADVERTISEMENT

Candidates should be between 21-32 years old on August 1, 2025. The upper age limit will be relaxed for reserve category candidates as per rules.

The UPSC CSE application fee is Rs 100. Female/SC/ST/Persons with Benchmark Disability category candidates are exempted from paying the application fee. For further updates and information, candidates are advised to visit the official website.