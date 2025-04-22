UPSC Civil Services Examination

UPSC Civil Services Exam 2024: Mamata congratulates successful candidates from Bengal

Our Correspondent
Our Correspondent
Posted on 22 Apr 2025
19:49 PM
Representative Image

Representative Image Source: PTI

ADVERTISEMENT
Summary
Taking to X, she also congratulated the successful candidates who underwent coaching from the Satyendra Nath Tagore Civil Services Study Centre for the UPSC Civil Services Examination
She congratulated Meghna Chakraborty, Sahars Kumar, Paramita Malakar, Rajdeep Ghosh and Praveen Kumar who got coaching from the Satyendra Nath Tagore Civil Services Study Centre

With the results of UPSC Civil Services Exam 2024 being declared on Tuesday, April 22, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has congratulated the successful candidates from the state who have qualified the UPSC Civil Services Exam 2024.

Taking to X, she also congratulated the successful candidates who underwent coaching from the Satyendra Nath Tagore Civil Services Study Centre for the UPSC Civil Services Examination.

"Congratulations and best wishes to the candidates who have achieved brilliant results in the UPSC Civil Services Examinations, 2024 from West Bengal, after getting coaching assistance from our Satyendra Nath Tagore Civil Services Study Centre. The results have just been published," she wrote on X.

ADVERTISEMENT

She congratulated Meghna Chakraborty, Sahars Kumar, Paramita Malakar, Rajdeep Ghosh and Praveen Kumar who got coaching from the Satyendra Nath Tagore Civil Services Study Centre.

"Meghna Chakrabarty (79), Sahars Kumar (153), Paramita Malakar (477), Rajdeep Ghosh (789) and Praveen Kumar (837) got our state governmental coaching and have brought laurels for us by getting impressive ranks as mentioned in the brackets. They are likely to enter now IAS/ IPS/ other top services," she mentioned.

The UPSC has declared the results of the Civil Services Examination, 2024 on Tuesday afternoon on its official website. A total of 1,129 vacancies will be filled in Indian Administrative Services (IAS), Indian Police Services (IPS), Indian Foreign Services (IFS) along with other Group A services with the central government. Out of these, 180 posts will be filled in the IAS, 147 in the IPS and 55 in the IFS.

This year, Shakti Dubey topped the UPSC Civil Services Examination 2024, while Harshita Goyal secured the second rank. Candidates who appeared in the exam can visit the official website at upsc.gov.in to check their results.

Last updated on 22 Apr 2025
20:28 PM
UPSC Civil Services Examination
Similar stories
APPSC

APPSC Group 1 Main Admit Card 2025 OUT at psc.ap.gov.in- Direct Link to Download Here

RRB Exam

RRB ALP CBT 2 Exam 2024 Mock Test Link Active- Get Direct Link Inside

UPSC CSE 2024

UPSC CSE Result 2024 - Check Detailed Toppers List, Vacancies and All Details!

Representative Image
UPSC Civil Services Examination

UPSC Civil Services Exam 2024 Results declared on upsc.gov.in - Shakti Dubey tops exa. . .

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read Next
Representative Image
UPSC Civil Services Examination

UPSC Civil Services Exam 2024 Results declared on upsc.gov.in - Shakti Dubey tops exa. . .

APPSC

APPSC Group 1 Main Admit Card 2025 OUT at psc.ap.gov.in- Direct Link to Download Here

RRB Exam

RRB ALP CBT 2 Exam 2024 Mock Test Link Active- Get Direct Link Inside

UPSC CSE 2024

UPSC CSE Result 2024 - Check Detailed Toppers List, Vacancies and All Details!

Telangana government

TSBIE Announces TS 1st Year Inter Final Results 2025 at tgbie.cgg.gov.in- Direct Link. . .

Union Public Service Commission (UPSC)

Union Public Service Commission to Release UPSC Civil Services Final Result 2024 Soon. . .

Brightminds
BrightMinds 2025

An exeptional innovator, educator! Meet Sonam Wangchuk - The real life 'Rancho' from 3 Idi
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Wish to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here's five career options to choose from
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Want to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here are the top skills required
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 1
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 2
BrightMinds 2025

Exploring the Power of Idea: Unique Game-Changing Apps that have Revolutionised the Future
BrightMinds 2025

List of 4 Must-Take Courses to Turn Your Entrepreneurial Dreams Into Reality