UPSC Civil Services Exam 2024: Mamata congratulates successful candidates from Bengal

With the results of UPSC Civil Services Exam 2024 being declared on Tuesday, April 22, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has congratulated the successful candidates from the state who have qualified the UPSC Civil Services Exam 2024.

Taking to X, she also congratulated the successful candidates who underwent coaching from the Satyendra Nath Tagore Civil Services Study Centre for the UPSC Civil Services Examination.

"Congratulations and best wishes to the candidates who have achieved brilliant results in the UPSC Civil Services Examinations, 2024 from West Bengal, after getting coaching assistance from our Satyendra Nath Tagore Civil Services Study Centre. The results have just been published," she wrote on X.

She congratulated Meghna Chakraborty, Sahars Kumar, Paramita Malakar, Rajdeep Ghosh and Praveen Kumar who got coaching from the Satyendra Nath Tagore Civil Services Study Centre.

"Meghna Chakrabarty (79), Sahars Kumar (153), Paramita Malakar (477), Rajdeep Ghosh (789) and Praveen Kumar (837) got our state governmental coaching and have brought laurels for us by getting impressive ranks as mentioned in the brackets. They are likely to enter now IAS/ IPS/ other top services," she mentioned.

The UPSC has declared the results of the Civil Services Examination, 2024 on Tuesday afternoon on its official website. A total of 1,129 vacancies will be filled in Indian Administrative Services (IAS), Indian Police Services (IPS), Indian Foreign Services (IFS) along with other Group A services with the central government. Out of these, 180 posts will be filled in the IAS, 147 in the IPS and 55 in the IFS.

This year, Shakti Dubey topped the UPSC Civil Services Examination 2024, while Harshita Goyal secured the second rank. Candidates who appeared in the exam can visit the official website at upsc.gov.in to check their results.