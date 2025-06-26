UPSC CISF AC (Exe) Result 2025 Released at upsc.gov.in- Get Direct Link to Check Here

Summary Candidates who have appeared for the Central Industrial Security Force Assistant Commandant (Executive) examination can check and download the merit list from the official website at upsc.gov.in As per the schedule, the commission had conducted the exam on April 27, 2025

The Union Public Service Commission issued the results of the UPSC CISF AC (Exe) Examinations 2025. Candidates who have appeared for the Central Industrial Security Force Assistant Commandant (Executive) examination can check and download the merit list from the official website at upsc.gov.in.

As per the schedule, the commission had conducted the exam on April 27, 2025. UPSC has shared the roll numbers of candidates who have qualified provisionally for Physical Standards Tests (PST)/Physical Efficiency Tests (PET) and Medical Standards Tests (MST).

The individual marks and other details related to examination will be available on the UPSC website within 30 days from the date of publication of the final result, that is after the conduct of interview, the commission said.

ADVERTISEMENT

UPSC CISF AC (Exe) Result 2025: Steps to download

Visit the official website- upsc.gov.in On the home page, go to the ‘What’s New' section, and click on the link titled ‘Written Result: CISF AC(EXE) LDCE-2025’ The result PDF will open in your screen Download the result PDF Keep a printout of the same for future reference

UPSC CISF AC (Exe) Result 2025: Direct Link