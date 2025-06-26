UPSC

UPSC CISF AC (Exe) Result 2025 Released at upsc.gov.in- Get Direct Link to Check Here

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 26 Jun 2025
13:21 PM

File Image

ADVERTISEMENT
Summary
Candidates who have appeared for the Central Industrial Security Force Assistant Commandant (Executive) examination can check and download the merit list from the official website at upsc.gov.in
As per the schedule, the commission had conducted the exam on April 27, 2025

The Union Public Service Commission issued the results of the UPSC CISF AC (Exe) Examinations 2025. Candidates who have appeared for the Central Industrial Security Force Assistant Commandant (Executive) examination can check and download the merit list from the official website at upsc.gov.in.

As per the schedule, the commission had conducted the exam on April 27, 2025. UPSC has shared the roll numbers of candidates who have qualified provisionally for Physical Standards Tests (PST)/Physical Efficiency Tests (PET) and Medical Standards Tests (MST).

The individual marks and other details related to examination will be available on the UPSC website within 30 days from the date of publication of the final result, that is after the conduct of interview, the commission said.

ADVERTISEMENT

UPSC CISF AC (Exe) Result 2025: Steps to download

  1. Visit the official website- upsc.gov.in
  2. On the home page, go to the ‘What’s New' section, and click on the link titled ‘Written Result: CISF AC(EXE) LDCE-2025’
  3. The result PDF will open in your screen
  4. Download the result PDF
  5. Keep a printout of the same for future reference

UPSC CISF AC (Exe) Result 2025: Direct Link

Last updated on 26 Jun 2025
13:23 PM
UPSC UPSC 2025 Central Industrial Security Force (CISF)
Similar stories
CBSE

Pros and Cons of CBSE’s New Class 10 Exam Format - School Principals Share Insights

AP DSC 2025

AP DSC 2025 Revised Hall Tickets Out for Postponed Exams at apdsc.apcfss.in - Link

TSCHE

TS LAWCET, PGLCET Results 2025 Out - Check Rank Card and Counselling Details

JoSAA Counseling 2025

JoSAA 2025 Round 2 Seat Allotment Result Declared - Download Link and Official Guidel. . .

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read Next
CBSE

Pros and Cons of CBSE’s New Class 10 Exam Format - School Principals Share Insights

Students attend the open workshop organised by CDC at Rotary Sadan last June
Calcutta Debating Circle

Diction & debate in digital age

Sri Sri Academy Ranthambhore trip
Sri Sri Academy

Lessons start with team effort and joy

AP DSC 2025

AP DSC 2025 Revised Hall Tickets Out for Postponed Exams at apdsc.apcfss.in - Link

TSCHE

TS LAWCET, PGLCET Results 2025 Out - Check Rank Card and Counselling Details

JoSAA Counseling 2025

JoSAA 2025 Round 2 Seat Allotment Result Declared - Download Link and Official Guidel. . .

Brightminds
BrightMinds 2025

An exeptional innovator, educator! Meet Sonam Wangchuk - The real life 'Rancho' from 3 Idi
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Wish to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here's five career options to choose from
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Want to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here are the top skills required
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 1
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 2
BrightMinds 2025

Exploring the Power of Idea: Unique Game-Changing Apps that have Revolutionised the Future
BrightMinds 2025

List of 4 Must-Take Courses to Turn Your Entrepreneurial Dreams Into Reality