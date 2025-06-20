Union Public Service Commission (UPSC)

UPSC CDS, NDA & NA II 2025 Registration Window Closes Today- Apply Link Here

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 20 Jun 2025
18:38 PM

File Image

ADVERTISEMENT
Summary
Candidates can submit their application form through the official website at upsconline.nic.in
Earlier, the deadline to apply for the NDA, NA and CDS 2025 exams was June 17

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) will close the registration window for the National Defence Academy (NDA), Naval Academy (NA) and Combined Defence Services (CDS) 2 exams 2025 today, June 20. Candidates can submit their application form through the official website at upsconline.nic.in.

Earlier, the deadline to apply for the NDA, NA and CDS 2025 exams was June 17. The commission will conduct the UPSC exams for various posts on September 14 and the admit cards will be issued tentatively on 7 September, 2025.

UPSC will conduct the NDA and NA exam to fill a total of 406 vacancies including 208 army, 42 navy, 120 air force, and 36 naval. On the other hand, UPSC CDS 2 exam 2025 will be conducted on September 14 for 453 vacant positions.

ADVERTISEMENT

UPSC CDS, NDA & NA II 2025: Steps to apply

  1. Visit the official website at upsconline.nic.in
  2. On the home page, create an account or login to your account
  3. Next, proceed for universal registration, and enter the details to register yourself
  4. Fill the common application form and make the payment of the application fee
  5. Select the examination (NDA NA II, CDS II), and apply.
  6. Download the confirmation page
  7. Keep a printout of the same for further use

UPSC CDS, NDA & NA II 2025: Direct Link

Last updated on 20 Jun 2025
18:39 PM
Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) UPSC 2025 NDA
Similar stories
TSCHE

TSCHE Revises Admission Schedule for TS DOST 2025 Phase 3- Check Details Here

MHT CET

MAH LLB CET 2025 Result Today at cetcell.mahacet.org- Latest Details Inside

NEET PG 2025

NEET PG 2025 Application Correction Opens at natboard.edu.in - Know Which Fields to E. . .

Andhra Pradesh

AP POLYCET Counselling 2025 Registration Today at polycet.ap.gov.in- Check Full Sched. . .

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read Next
TSCHE

TSCHE Revises Admission Schedule for TS DOST 2025 Phase 3- Check Details Here

Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology
Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology (KIIT)

A new leader from Odisha emerges in the global university rankings, securing the No. . . .

MHT CET

MAH LLB CET 2025 Result Today at cetcell.mahacet.org- Latest Details Inside

NEET PG 2025

NEET PG 2025 Application Correction Opens at natboard.edu.in - Know Which Fields to E. . .

Rajasthan Public Service Commission

RPSC School Lecturer Admit Card 2025 For Group 1 Released- Get Direct Link to Downloa. . .

Andhra Pradesh

AP POLYCET Counselling 2025 Registration Today at polycet.ap.gov.in- Check Full Sched. . .

Brightminds
BrightMinds 2025

An exeptional innovator, educator! Meet Sonam Wangchuk - The real life 'Rancho' from 3 Idi
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Wish to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here's five career options to choose from
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Want to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here are the top skills required
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 1
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 2
BrightMinds 2025

Exploring the Power of Idea: Unique Game-Changing Apps that have Revolutionised the Future
BrightMinds 2025

List of 4 Must-Take Courses to Turn Your Entrepreneurial Dreams Into Reality