UPSC

UPSC CDS, NDA & NA II 2025 Application Deadline Extended- Know Last Date to Apply Here

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 18 Jun 2025
16:09 PM

File Image

Summary
Candidates can submit their application form through the official website at upsconline.nic.in
Candidates will now be able to apply for the exam till June 20

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) extended the last date to apply for the National Defence Academy (NDA), Naval Academy (NA) and Combined Defence Services (CDS) 2 exams 2025. Candidates can submit their application form through the official website at upsconline.nic.in.

Candidates will now be able to apply for the exam till June 20. Earlier, the deadline to apply for the NDA, NA and CDS 2025 exams was June 17. The commission will conduct the UPSC exams for various posts on September 14 and the admit cards will be issued tentatively on 7 September, 2025.

UPSC will conduct the NDA and NA exam to fill a total of 406 vacancies, while CDS 2 will be held to occupy a total of 453 posts.

UPSC CDS, NDA & NA II 2025: Direct Link

UPSC CDS, NDA & NA II 2025: Steps to apply

  1. Visit the official website at upsconline.nic.in
  2. On the home page, create an account or login to your account
  3. Next, proceed for universal registration, and enter the details to register yourself
  4. Fill the common application form and make the payment of the application fee
  5. Select the examination (NDA NA II, CDS II), and apply.
  6. Download the confirmation page
  7. Keep a printout of the same for further use
Last updated on 18 Jun 2025
16:10 PM
UPSC UPSC CDS NDA
