UPSC CDS 2 Exam 2024: Final result declared at upsc.gov.in- Direct link to download here

Summary Candidates who have appeared for the examination can visit the official website- upsc.gov.in and check the result The commission has prepared three merit lists for the Indian Military Academy, Indian Naval Academy and the Air Force Academy

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) declared the final result of the Combined Defence Services (CDS) 2 examination 2024 at the official website- upsc.gov.in. Candidates who have appeared for the examination can visit the mentioned website and check the result.

The commission has prepared three merit lists for the Indian Military Academy, Indian Naval Academy and the Air Force Academy. A total of 349 candidates have qualified based on their performance in the CDS 2 examination conducted by the UPSC and interviews held by the Service Selection Board (SSB).

As per the UPSC notification, 2,534, 900 and 613 candidates, respectively, qualified in the written test for the three academies mentioned above. After that, they were eligible to appear for the interview round. UPSC said that verification of date of birth and educational qualification is under way at Army Headquarters, adding that the candidature of the shortlisted candidates is provisional.

ADVERTISEMENT

Marks of the candidates will be available on the UPSC website after the final result of Officers Training Academy (OTA) course under the CDS 2 examination, 2025, UPSC said further.

For further details and information, candidates are advised to visit the official website.