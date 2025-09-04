UPSC

UPSC CDS 2 and NDA Admit Cards 2025 Released; Exams Scheduled for September 14

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 04 Sep 2025
16:33 PM

File Image

Summary
Candidates who have registered for these prestigious defence entrance exams can now download their e-admit cards from the official UPSC website: upsc.gov.in
The UPSC CDS 2 exam is scheduled to take place on September 14, 2025, and will be conducted in three sessions

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the admit cards for the Combined Defence Services (CDS) 2 and National Defence Academy and Naval Academy (NDA/NA) 2 exams 2025. Candidates who have registered for these prestigious defence entrance exams can now download their e-admit cards from the official UPSC website: upsc.gov.in.

As per the official notification, candidates whose photographs on the admit card are unclear or do not display their name and the date of the photograph must carry a valid photo ID and three passport-sized photographs (bearing their name and date) to the examination centre. One photograph will be required for each session, and candidates must also submit a written undertaking.

The UPSC CDS 2 exam is scheduled to take place on September 14, 2025, and will be conducted in three sessions:

  • English: 9:00 am to 11:00 am
  • General Knowledge: 12:30 pm to 2:30 pm
  • Elementary Mathematics: 4:00 pm to 6:00 pm

On the same day, the UPSC NDA and NA 2 exam will be held in two sessions:

  • First session: 10:00 am to 12:30 pm
  • Second session: 2:00 pm to 4:30 pm

Candidates are advised to report to their respective exam centres at least 30 minutes before the commencement of the examination to avoid any last-minute inconvenience.

The CDS and NDA exams are among the most competitive national-level tests conducted by UPSC for admission to the Indian Military Academy, Indian Naval Academy, Air Force Academy, and the National Defence Academy. Successful candidates go on to serve as commissioned officers in the Indian Armed Forces.

For detailed instructions, exam day guidelines, and to download the admit card, candidates are encouraged to visit the official UPSC website.

Last updated on 04 Sep 2025
16:35 PM
UPSC UPSC CDS UPSC NDA Exam 2024 Admit Card
