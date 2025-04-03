UPSC CDS 1 Admit Card 2025 OUT at upsc.gov.in- Direct Link Inside

Summary Candidates who will be appearing for the exam can download their hall tickets from the official website at upsc.gov.in The commission will conduct the CDS 1 exams 2025 on April 13 for 457 vacancies

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) issued the admit cards for the Combined Defence Services (CDS) 1 examination 2025 on Thursday, April 3, 2025. Candidates who will be appearing for the exam can download their hall tickets from the official website at upsc.gov.in.

The commission will conduct the CDS 1 exams 2025 on April 13 for 457 vacancies. The exam will be held in three shifts. The first shift will be held from 9 am to 11 am during which candidates will appear for the English paper. The second shift will be conducted from 12:30 pm to 2:30 pm, wherein candidates will attempt the General Knowledge paper, and the third shift will be held from 4 pm to 6 pm where candidates will take the Elementary Mathematics paper.

UPSC CDS 1 Admit Card 2025: Steps to download

Visit the official website at upsconline.gov.in On the home page, click on the link to download e-admit cards for recruitment exams Click on the link to download the CDS 1 Admit Card 2025 Enter your credentials to login and submit Check your admit card displayed on the screen Download and keep a printout of the same for further use

UPSC CDS is held for admission to the Indian Military Academy, Indian Naval Academy, Air Force Academy and the Officers’ Training Academy. For further details and information, candidates are advised to visit the official website.

UPSC CDS 1 Admit Card 2025: Direct Link