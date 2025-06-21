UPSC ESE Prelims 2025 Result OUT at upsc.gov.in- Check List of Qualified Candidates Here

Summary Candidates who have appeared for the exam can check and download their UPSC ESE result 2025 on the official website, upsc.gov.in Candidates whose names have been listed are qualified for the UPSC ESE Mains 2025 which is scheduled for August 10, 2025

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has declared the Engineering Services (Preliminary) Exam 2025 result. Candidates who have appeared for the exam can check and download their UPSC ESE result 2025 on the official website, upsc.gov.in.

Candidates whose names have been listed are qualified for the UPSC ESE Mains 2025 which is scheduled for August 10, 2025. UPSC ESE 2025 exam was held on June 8, 2025 in two shifts – paper 1 from 9:30 am to 11:30 am and paper 2 from 2 pm to 5 pm. The recruitment drive aims to fill a total of 457 vacancies in the department.

Patel Preykumar Dharmeshbhai has secured the first rank in civil engineering, Maheriya Bhaveshkumar Kantibhai obtained the top spot in mechanical engineering, Sagar Nakrani topped in electrical engineering, Gupta Kripa Kumari Rajesh Prasa in electronics and telecommunication.

UPSC ESE Prelims cut-off 2025 and marks of candidates will be uploaded only after the final result. “No request for change of centre/discipline for Engineering Services (Main) Examination, 2025 will be entertained under any circumstances,” the commission clarified. UPSC ESE Mains admit card 2025 will be issued around one week before the examination.