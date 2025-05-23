Union Public Service Commission exam

UPSC CDS 2 Final Result 2024 Announced at upsc.gov.in- Direct Link Inside

Our Correspondent
Posted on 23 May 2025
File Image

Summary
Candidates who have appeared for the Combined Defence Services Examination (II), 2024 can check the official website of UPSC at upsc.gov.in
A total of 574 candidates have qualified for the Officers Training Academy, Chennai, for admission

The Union Public Service Commission announced the UPSC CDS 2 Final Result 2024 today, May 23, 2025. Candidates who have appeared for the Combined Defence Services Examination (II), 2024 can check the official website of UPSC at upsc.gov.in.

A total of 574 candidates have qualified for the Officers Training Academy, Chennai, for admission. As per the official UPSC notice, the final merit list includes the names of 574 (510 + 64) candidates who have qualified based on the results of the CBDS (2) 2024 conducted by the UPSC and interviews held by the services selection board of the ministry of defence for admission to, Officers Training Academy, Chennai, for 122nd Short Service Commission Course (NT) (UPSC) for men and Officers Training Academy, Chennai, 36th short service commission women (non-technical) UPSC course starting in October, 2025.

It must be noted that the marks of the candidates will be available on the Commission's website within 15 days from the date of declaration of the final result and will remain available for a period of 30 days.

UPSC CDS 2 Final Result 2024: Steps to check

  1. Visit the official website- upsc.gov.in
  2. Click on UPSC CDS 2 Final Result 2024 link available on the home page
  3. A new PDF file will open where candidates can check the details
  4. Download the file and keep a hard copy of the same for further use

UPSC CDS 2 Final Result 2024: Direct Link

Union Public Service Commission exam
