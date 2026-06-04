UPPSC Releases GIC Lecturer Admit Card 2026; Exams Scheduled for June 14 and 17

Summary Candidates who have registered for the recruitment examination can now download their hall tickets through the commission’s e-Pariksha portal The GIC Lecturer Preliminary Examination will be conducted on June 14 and June 17, 2026, according to the schedule notified by the commission

The Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission has released the admit card for the Government Inter College (GIC) Lecturer Preliminary Examination 2026. Candidates who have registered for the recruitment examination can now download their hall tickets through the commission’s e-Pariksha portal.

The recruitment process includes preliminary written examinations scheduled to be conducted on June 14 and June 17, 2026, at designated examination centres across Uttar Pradesh.

Candidates can access their admit cards by visiting the official UPPSC website or the e-Pariksha portal. To log in, applicants will need their:

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One-Time Registration (OTR) number

Application number

Date of birth

Gender details

Captcha verification code

After entering the required credentials, candidates can view, download and print the admit card. Aspirants are advised to keep multiple printed copies of the hall ticket for future reference.

In case of any discrepancy in the admit card, such as incorrect personal details, missing information or photograph-related issues, candidates should contact the commission immediately.

Helpline Numbers:

+91-8765973668

+91-8765973766

Email:

online.uppsc@nic.in

The commission has advised candidates to report any errors before the examination dates to avoid complications during verification.

The GIC Lecturer Preliminary Examination will be conducted on June 14 and June 17, 2026, according to the schedule notified by the commission. Candidates must reach their examination centres well before the reporting time to complete document verification and security checks.

UPPSC has emphasized that entry to the examination hall will be permitted only after verification of the admit card and identity documents. Candidates are therefore advised to carefully read all instructions printed on the hall ticket and strictly follow examination guidelines on the day of the test.