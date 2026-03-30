UPPSC PCS Final Result 2024 Declared; 932 Candidates Selected - Check Link, Top 10 List

Summary The Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has officially announced the final results for the UPPSC Provincial Civil Services (PCS) Examination 2024. Candidates who participated in the recruitment process can now access and download their results through the commission’s official website (uppsc.up.nic.in).

The Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has officially announced the final results for the UPPSC Provincial Civil Services (PCS) Examination 2024. Candidates who participated in the recruitment process can now access and download their results through the commission’s official website (uppsc.up.nic.in).

The final merit list has been prepared based on candidates’ cumulative performance in the mains examination and the interview round. Those whose names or roll numbers appear in the list have been selected for various administrative roles across departments in Uttar Pradesh.

Top 10 Candidates List

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Neha Panchal has secured the top position in the examination, emerging as the overall topper. She is followed by Ananya Trivedi from Uttar Pradesh in second place, while Abhay Pratap Singh has achieved the third rank. The top 10 list reflects a strong presence of women candidates, with six women securing positions, including four from Uttar Pradesh.

Rank 4 - Anamika Mishra

Rank 5 - Neha Singh

Rank 6 - Deepti Verma

Rank 7 - Pooja Tiwari

Rank 8 - Anurag Pandey

Rank 9 - Shubham Singh

Rank 10 - Ayush Pandey

Out of the total 947 advertised vacancies across 24 categories, 932 posts have been successfully filled. However, one post of Vyavasthadhikari and 14 posts of Vyavasthapak remain vacant due to the absence of suitable candidates.

The final selection list shows a notable gender distribution, with 613 male candidates and 319 female candidates qualifying. Women candidates recorded a success rate of 34.22%, showing a marginal improvement compared to the previous cycle. In the PCS 2023 results, 84 out of 251 selected candidates were women, reflecting a success rate of approximately 33.46%.

The recruitment process witnessed large-scale participation at every stage. The preliminary examination was conducted on December 22, 2024, attracting 5,76,154 applicants, out of which 2,41,359 candidates appeared. The preliminary results, announced on February 28, 2025, shortlisted 15,066 candidates for the mains examination.

The mains stage was held from June 29 to July 2, 2025. Subsequently, results declared on February 4, 2026, shortlisted 2,719 candidates for the interview round. The personality test phase was conducted between February 16 and March 20, 2026, culminating in the announcement of the final results.

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