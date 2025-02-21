UPPSC

UPPSC PCS 2025: 210 Govt Job Vacancies Open – How to Apply

Our Correspondent
Posted on 21 Feb 2025
17:06 PM

Summary
The Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has commenced the application process for the Provincial Civil Services (PCS) 2025 examination, offering 210 vacancies.
Aspirants can submit their applications online through the official website, uppsc.up.nic.in, until March 24.

The Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has commenced the application process for the Provincial Civil Services (PCS) 2025 examination, offering 210 vacancies. Aspirants can submit their applications online through the official website, uppsc.up.nic.in, until March 24. A correction window for submitted applications will be available starting April 2.

Vacancy Breakdown

  • Combined State/Upper Subordinate Services (PCS) Examination 2025: Approximately 200 vacancies.
  • Assistant Conservator of Forest (A.C.F.): 10 vacancies.
  • Range Forest Officer (R.F.O.): Vacancies for this post will be included based on requisition.

The number of vacancies is subject to change based on government requirements.

How to Apply

  1. Visit the official UPPSC website uppsc.up.nic.in
  1. Click on the ‘UPPSC PCS 2025 Registration’ link.
  1. Register using personal details and generate login credentials.
  1. Fill out the application form with accurate information.
  1. Upload the necessary documents, including photograph and signature.
  1. Pay the application fee through the provided online payment options.
  1. Submit the form and take a printout for future reference.

Important Dates

  • Application Start Date: February 20, 2025
  • Application Deadline: March 24, 2025
  • Fee Payment & Online Application Submission Deadline: March 24, 2025
  • Application Correction Window Opens: April 2, 2025

Registration Fees

  • General/ OBC /Economically Weaker Sections (EWS): INR 125
  • SC/ ST Candidates: INR 65
  • Persons with Disabilities (PwD): INR 25
  • Ex-Servicemen: INR 65
Last updated on 21 Feb 2025
17:06 PM
UPPSC Jobs
