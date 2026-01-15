UPPSC LT Grade Teacher Admit Card 2026 Released at uppsc.up.nic.in; Know Subject-Wise Dates

Summary Candidates appearing for the examination can now download their hall tickets from the official website, uppsc.up.nic.in, using their registration number and date of birth The UPPSC LT Grade Teacher examination is scheduled to be held on multiple dates in January 2026, including January 24 and January 25, depending on the subject applied for

The Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has released the admit cards for the LT Grade Teacher Examination 2026. Candidates appearing for the examination can now download their hall tickets from the official website, uppsc.up.nic.in, using their registration number and date of birth.

The UPPSC LT Grade Teacher examination is scheduled to be held on multiple dates in January 2026, including January 24 and January 25, depending on the subject applied for. The recruitment drive is being conducted for the post of Assistant Teacher, Trained Graduate Grade (Male and Female Branch) under Advertisement No. A-5/E-1/2025.

The commission has clarified that the admit cards are available only in online mode, and no physical copies will be sent by post. Candidates must download and print the hall ticket in advance, as entry to the examination centre will not be permitted without a printed copy.

UPPSC LT Grade Exam Dates 2026

As per the subject-wise schedule released by UPPSC:

January 17, 2026: Social Science and Biology

January 18, 2026: English and Physical Education

January 21, 2026: Art, Agriculture and Horticulture

January 25, 2026: Urdu and Music

Candidates are advised to carefully check their subject and corresponding exam date to avoid any confusion.

UPPSC LT Grade Admit Card 2026: Steps to Download

Candidates can follow these steps to download their admit card:

Visit the official UPPSC website at uppsc.up.nic.in. Go to the “Advertisement” section on the homepage. Click on the link for “Download Admit Card for Advt. No. A-5/E-1/2025, Assistant Teacher, Trained Graduate Grade (Male/Female Branch) Examination – 2025.” Select the “Download Admit Card” option. Enter the registration number, date of birth, gender, and verification code. Submit the details to view the admit card. Download and take a clear printout for exam day use.

Candidates should verify all details printed on the admit card, including name, roll number, subject, examination centre, shift timing, and reporting time.

The UPPSC LT Grade examination will be conducted in two shifts each day — morning and evening. The exact shift timing, reporting time, and exam centre address are mentioned on the admit card.

Candidates are advised to report to the examination centre well before the reporting time, as late entry will not be allowed. Carrying a printed admit card along with a valid photo identity proof is mandatory on the day of the examination.