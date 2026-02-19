ICSI Extends CSEET June 2026 Registration Deadline; Exam to Be Held June 1–4

Summary Candidates can complete the registration process through the official portal at smash.icsi.edu According to the revised schedule, the enrollment window without late fee will remain open from March 1 to April 7, 2026

The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) has extended the last date to submit applications for the Company Secretary Executive Entrance Test (CSEET) June 2026 session to February 28, 2026. Candidates can complete the registration process through the official portal at smash.icsi.edu.

According to the revised schedule, the enrollment window without late fee will remain open from March 1 to April 7, 2026. Applicants who miss this deadline will be allowed to submit their forms with a late fee between April 8 and April 20, 2026.

The CSEET June 2026 examination is scheduled to be conducted in offline mode from June 1 to June 4, 2026, at designated examination centres across the country.

As per ICSI guidelines, candidates who have passed or are appearing in the 10+2 (Class 12) examination are eligible to apply. Additionally, graduates and postgraduate candidates may also register for the exam. The institute has clarified that there is no upper age limit for appearing in the CSEET.

ICSI CSEET June 2026: Steps to Apply

To apply for the CSEET June 2026 session, candidates must:

Visit the official website at smash.icsi.edu

Fill in the CSEET June 2026 application form

Upload the required documents

Pay the prescribed examination fee

Submit the form and download the confirmation page for future reference

In case of technical difficulties or other issues during registration, candidates may contact the ICSI helpdesk via support.icsi.edu or call the helpline at 0120-4522000, the institute said.

The CSEET serves as the mandatory entrance test for students seeking admission to the Company Secretary (CS) Executive Programme.