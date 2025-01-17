UPPSC ESE 2024: Registration for 604 posts concludes today- Details Inside

Summary Candidates who want to apply for Combined State Engineering Services (General/Special Recruitment) Examination – 2024 can find the direct link through the official website of UPPSC at uppsc.up.nic.in As per the schedule, the correction window is opened and will close on January 24, 2025

The Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission is set to conclude the registration process for UPPSC ESE 2024 on January 17, 2025. Candidates who want to apply for Combined State Engineering Services (General/Special Recruitment) Examination – 2024 can find the direct link through the official website of UPPSC at uppsc.up.nic.in.

As per the schedule, the correction window is opened and will close on January 24, 2025. To be eligible, candidates must have attained the age of 21 years and must not have crossed the age of 40 years on July 01, 2024 i.e. they must have not been born earlier than 2nd July, 1984 and not later than July 01, 2003.

UPPSC ESE 2024: Steps to apply

Visit the official website- uppsc.up.nic.in Click on candidates registration link and a new page will open Now click on the UPPSC ESE 2024 direct link and register yourself Once done, login to the account Fill the application form and make the payment of the application fee Click on submit and download the confirmation page Keep a hard copy of the same for further

UPPSC ESE 2024: Direct Link