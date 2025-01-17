UPPSC

UPPSC ESE 2024: Registration for 604 posts concludes today- Details Inside

Our Correspondent
Our Correspondent
Posted on 17 Jan 2025
16:14 PM

File Image

ADVERTISEMENT
Summary
Candidates who want to apply for Combined State Engineering Services (General/Special Recruitment) Examination – 2024 can find the direct link through the official website of UPPSC at uppsc.up.nic.in
As per the schedule, the correction window is opened and will close on January 24, 2025

The Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission is set to conclude the registration process for UPPSC ESE 2024 on January 17, 2025. Candidates who want to apply for Combined State Engineering Services (General/Special Recruitment) Examination – 2024 can find the direct link through the official website of UPPSC at uppsc.up.nic.in.

As per the schedule, the correction window is opened and will close on January 24, 2025. To be eligible, candidates must have attained the age of 21 years and must not have crossed the age of 40 years on July 01, 2024 i.e. they must have not been born earlier than 2nd July, 1984 and not later than July 01, 2003.

UPPSC ESE 2024: Steps to apply

ADVERTISEMENT
  1. Visit the official website- uppsc.up.nic.in
  2. Click on candidates registration link and a new page will open
  3. Now click on the UPPSC ESE 2024 direct link and register yourself
  4. Once done, login to the account
  5. Fill the application form and make the payment of the application fee
  6. Click on submit and download the confirmation page
  7. Keep a hard copy of the same for further

UPPSC ESE 2024: Direct Link

Last updated on 17 Jan 2025
16:15 PM
UPPSC application open
Similar stories
Bank of Baroda

Bank of Baroda Extends Application Deadline for SO Recruitment 2024- Direct Link

Representative Image
MP SET 2024

MP SET 2024 Final Answer Keys Released by MP PSC on mppsc.mp.gov.in - How to Download

MPPSC

MP SET Final Answer Key 2024 Released at mppsc.mp.gov.in- Direct Link Here

CMAT 2025

CMAT 2025 City Slip - Download Steps and Admit Card Release Date

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read Next
St Xavier’s University

SXU Kolkata’s Xavrang'25: A Thrilling Prelude to Mythical Odyssey - Eclipse of Eras

Bank of Baroda

Bank of Baroda Extends Application Deadline for SO Recruitment 2024- Direct Link

Representative Image
MP SET 2024

MP SET 2024 Final Answer Keys Released by MP PSC on mppsc.mp.gov.in - How to Download

MPPSC

MP SET Final Answer Key 2024 Released at mppsc.mp.gov.in- Direct Link Here

CMAT 2025

CMAT 2025 City Slip - Download Steps and Admit Card Release Date

Kerala SET

Kerala SET Admit Card 2024 Issued at lbsedp.lbscentre.in- Direct Link Here