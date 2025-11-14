UPPSC

UPPSC Announces RO/ARO Mains Examination 2023 Schedule; Check Detailed Timetable Inside

The Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has released the schedule for the Review Officer (RO) and Assistant Review Officer (ARO) Mains Examination 2023, which will be conducted on January 31 and February 1, 2025.

According to the notification issued on Wednesday, the General Studies Paper will take place on January 31 from 9:30 am to 11:30 am, followed by the second paper from 2 pm to 5 pm. The second paper is divided into two sections:

  • 2 pm to 4:30 pm: Conventional subjective test in General Hindi and Essay Writing
  • 4:30 pm to 5 pm: Objective test on general vocabulary and grammar
Deputy Secretary Virendra Mani Tripathi confirmed that the Hindi Essay paper will be held separately on February 1 from 9:30 am to 12:30 pm.

Earlier, on September 16, UPPSC announced the results of the RO/ARO Preliminary Examination 2023, in which 7,509 candidates qualified for the Mains. This includes 6,093 candidates for 338 Review Officer posts, 1,386 candidates for 79 Assistant Review Officer posts, and 30 candidates for two Assistant Review Officer (Accounts) posts.

The recruitment drive saw massive participation, with 10,76,004 applications received. Of these, approximately 4,54,589 candidates appeared for the preliminary exam held on July 27, 2024.

The upcoming Mains examination marks the next crucial stage for candidates aspiring to secure administrative roles in the Uttar Pradesh secretariat and government departments.

