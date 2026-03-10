UP Police SI Exam 2026: Board Issues Notice Regarding Paper Leaks, Admit Cards from March 11

Summary The Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board (UPPRPB) has introduced a dedicated WhatsApp number and email address for candidates and members of the public to report information related to paper leaks. According to the board, individuals who encounter suspicious activities related to question paper leaks or cheating gangs can immediately share details with the authorities.

The Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board (UPPRPB) has introduced a dedicated WhatsApp number and email address for candidates and members of the public to report information related to paper leaks or organised cheating networks ahead of the upcoming Sub-Inspector recruitment examination. The initiative aims to ensure that the examination process remains fair, transparent, and free from malpractice.

According to the board, individuals who encounter suspicious activities related to question paper leaks or cheating gangs can immediately share details with the authorities. Information can be sent via WhatsApp at 9454457951 or through email at satarkta.policeboard@gmail.com. Officials have urged candidates and citizens to actively cooperate by providing credible information that may help prevent examination-related irregularities.

The UP Police Sub-Inspector recruitment examination is scheduled to be conducted on March 14 and March 15 at multiple centres across the state. The recruitment drive aims to fill 4,543 vacancies in the Uttar Pradesh Police Department. The admit card for the March 14 exam will be made available on March 11, whereas the hall ticket for the March 15 test will be released on March 12, 2026.

Authorities stated that the examination will be held in two shifts on both days. The morning shift will take place from 10 AM to 12 PM, while the afternoon shift will be conducted from 3 PM to 5 PM. With a large number of aspirants preparing to appear, the board expects over 15.75 lakh candidates to participate in the examination.

Considering the scale of the recruitment test, security arrangements have been significantly strengthened to prevent any attempts at malpractice. The Uttar Pradesh Special Task Force (STF) has been placed on high alert, and district-level crime branches have also been mobilised to monitor potential cheating networks.

Officials said that special teams will keep a close watch on individuals or groups attempting to leak question papers or assist candidates through unfair methods. Law enforcement agencies have been instructed to respond promptly if any suspicious activity is detected during the examination process.

The recruitment board emphasised that strict legal action will be taken against anyone found involved in paper leaks, impersonation, or organised cheating.