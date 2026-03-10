Railway recruitment

RRB Group D Result 2026 Awaited; CBT Conducted Between November and February

Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 10 Mar 2026
15:16 PM

File Image

Summary
The Railway Recruitment Board has not yet released the RRB Group D Result 2026. Once announced, candidates who appeared for the Level 1 (Group D) recruitment examination will be able to check their results on the official websites of the respective regional RRBs.

The computer-based test (CBT) for the recruitment was conducted from November 27, 2025, to February 10, 2026, at multiple examination centres across the country. The examination consisted of 100 questions covering several subjects.

The question paper included 25 questions each from General Science and Mathematics, 30 questions from General Intelligence and Reasoning, and 20 questions from General Awareness and Current Affairs.

The provisional answer key for the exam was released on February 18, 2026, and candidates were allowed to raise objections until February 23, 2026. The fee for challenging a question was ₹50 per question, along with applicable bank service charges.

This recruitment drive aims to fill 32,438 vacancies for Level 1 (Group D) posts in Indian Railways.

RRB Group D Result 2026: Steps to Download

Candidates can follow the steps below to check their results once they are announced:

  1. Visit the official website of the regional RRBs.
  2. Click on the “RRB Group D Result 2026” link available on the homepage.
  3. Enter the required login credentials.
  4. Click on Submit to view the result.
  5. Download the result and take a printout for future reference.

Candidates are advised to regularly check the official websites of the regional RRBs for updates regarding the result announcement and further stages of the selection process.

Last updated on 10 Mar 2026
15:23 PM
Railway recruitment RRB Exam Railway exams
