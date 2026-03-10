IIT Delhi

IIT Delhi Starts Applications for PhD, PG Courses for Overseas Candidates; Apply Till March 30

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 10 Mar 2026
14:49 PM

File Image

ADVERTISEMENT
Summary
Eligible applicants can submit their applications through the institute’s international admission portal at international.iitd.ac.in
According to the institute, the application portal will remain open until March 30, 2026, at 4 pm

The Indian Institute of Technology Delhi has opened the application window for admission to its PhD and postgraduate (PG) programmes for foreign national candidates for the 2026–27 academic year. Eligible applicants can submit their applications through the institute’s international admission portal at international.iitd.ac.in.

According to the institute, the application portal will remain open until March 30, 2026, at 4 pm.

As per the official guidelines, non-Indian nationals, including candidates holding Overseas Citizen of India (OCI) or Person of Indian Origin (PIO) cards, are eligible to apply for the programmes offered by IIT Delhi.

ADVERTISEMENT

Applicants must submit a statement or self-declaration of English language proficiency as part of the application process. They are also required to provide the names of two referees who can submit recommendation letters on their behalf.

“The referees will be asked to comment on the candidate’s overall aptitude, proficiency in the chosen field, potential for research and independent thinking, and proficiency in oral and written English,” the institute stated in its notification.

Candidates applying for PhD and PG programmes may also need to submit scores from national-level examinations such as:

  • Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE)
  • CSIR NET
  • UGC NET
  • DST INSPIRE

In addition, scores from international tests such as the Graduate Record Examination (GRE) and Graduate Management Admission Test may also be required, depending on the programme.

Interested candidates are advised to review the detailed eligibility criteria and programme-specific requirements on the official website before submitting their applications.

Last updated on 10 Mar 2026
14:50 PM
IIT Delhi PhD students PhD
Similar stories
CBSE 2026

CBSE Class 12 Maths Exam: Board Clarifies After QR Code on Paper Leads to Rickroll Vi. . .

Gramin Dak Sevak

India Post GDS Second Merit List 2026 Soon; Verification for First List Underway

UP Board Exam 2026

UP Board Class 10, 12 Exams 2026: Step Marking Introduced by UPMSP; Evaluation from M. . .

State Bank of India

SBI Clerk Mains Scorecard, Response Sheet 2026 Released; Download Link Inside

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read Next
CBSE 2026

CBSE Class 12 Maths Exam: Board Clarifies After QR Code on Paper Leads to Rickroll Vi. . .

Gramin Dak Sevak

India Post GDS Second Merit List 2026 Soon; Verification for First List Underway

UP Board Exam 2026

UP Board Class 10, 12 Exams 2026: Step Marking Introduced by UPMSP; Evaluation from M. . .

State Bank of India

SBI Clerk Mains Scorecard, Response Sheet 2026 Released; Download Link Inside

CBSE

CBSE Issues KVS, NVS Tier-2 City Intimation Slip 2026; Admit Card Release Date Here

WB TET

WB TET Result 2025 Announced - Only 201 Qualify for 2308 Vacant Special Educator Post. . .

Brightminds
BrightMinds 2025

An exeptional innovator, educator! Meet Sonam Wangchuk - The real life 'Rancho' from 3 Idi
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Wish to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here's five career options to choose from
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Want to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here are the top skills required
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 1
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 2
BrightMinds 2025

Exploring the Power of Idea: Unique Game-Changing Apps that have Revolutionised the Future
BrightMinds 2025

List of 4 Must-Take Courses to Turn Your Entrepreneurial Dreams Into Reality