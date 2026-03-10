IIT Delhi Starts Applications for PhD, PG Courses for Overseas Candidates; Apply Till March 30

Summary Eligible applicants can submit their applications through the institute’s international admission portal at international.iitd.ac.in According to the institute, the application portal will remain open until March 30, 2026, at 4 pm

The Indian Institute of Technology Delhi has opened the application window for admission to its PhD and postgraduate (PG) programmes for foreign national candidates for the 2026–27 academic year. Eligible applicants can submit their applications through the institute’s international admission portal at international.iitd.ac.in.

According to the institute, the application portal will remain open until March 30, 2026, at 4 pm.

As per the official guidelines, non-Indian nationals, including candidates holding Overseas Citizen of India (OCI) or Person of Indian Origin (PIO) cards, are eligible to apply for the programmes offered by IIT Delhi.

Applicants must submit a statement or self-declaration of English language proficiency as part of the application process. They are also required to provide the names of two referees who can submit recommendation letters on their behalf.

“The referees will be asked to comment on the candidate’s overall aptitude, proficiency in the chosen field, potential for research and independent thinking, and proficiency in oral and written English,” the institute stated in its notification.

Candidates applying for PhD and PG programmes may also need to submit scores from national-level examinations such as:

Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE)

CSIR NET

UGC NET

DST INSPIRE

In addition, scores from international tests such as the Graduate Record Examination (GRE) and Graduate Management Admission Test may also be required, depending on the programme.

Interested candidates are advised to review the detailed eligibility criteria and programme-specific requirements on the official website before submitting their applications.