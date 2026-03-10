CBSE Class 12 Maths Exam: Board Clarifies After QR Code on Paper Leads to Rickroll Video

Summary The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has responded to concerns after a QR code printed on a Class 12 Mathematics question paper reportedly redirected users to a music video. The incident quickly gained attention on social media, where students shared images of the question paper and claimed that scanning the code led to the popular internet prank known as “rickrolling.”

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has responded to concerns after a QR code printed on a Class 12 Mathematics question paper reportedly redirected users to the music video of Never Gonna Give You Up by British singer Rick Astley. The incident quickly gained attention on social media, where students shared images of the question paper and claimed that scanning the code led to the popular internet prank known as “rickrolling.”

The Class 12 Mathematics board examination was conducted on March 9, and soon after the test concluded, pictures of the question paper began circulating online. Some students alleged that scanning the QR code printed on the paper redirected them to the 1987 hit song’s video on YouTube, sparking confusion and debate among students and parents regarding the authenticity of the question paper.

QR codes are usually printed on board examination papers as part of the security and authentication system. They are designed to help authorities verify the authenticity of the question paper, especially in cases where a suspected leak or breach is reported.

Responding to the issue, CBSE Examination Controller Sanyam Bhardwaj explained, as reported by PTI, that multiple security features are incorporated into question papers, including QR codes used to confirm the genuineness of the document. He acknowledged that in some question paper sets used during the March 9 examination, scanning one of the QR codes appeared to redirect users to a YouTube video.

Bhardwaj stated that the development raised concerns among students and parents about the authenticity of the question papers. However, he clarified that the question papers used in the examination were genuine and that the security of the exam had not been compromised.

The board also emphasised that the matter has been taken seriously. While officials confirmed that the integrity of the examination process remained intact, CBSE said it is examining the issue and will take necessary measures to prevent similar incidents in the future.

The controversy also drew political attention after the **Indian National Congress’s Kerala unit shared a student’s video on the social media platform X, highlighting the incident and criticising the situation.

The term rickrolling refers to a well-known internet prank where a user clicks on a seemingly relevant link but is unexpectedly redirected to the music video of Rick Astley’s song “Never Gonna Give You Up.” The prank became widely popular online over the years and is considered a classic internet meme.

Despite the unusual incident, CBSE has reiterated that the security and authenticity of the Class 12 Mathematics examination remain unaffected, and the board is taking steps to ensure that such technical issues do not occur in future examinations.