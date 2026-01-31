UP Police Constable Recruitment 2025: Application Correction Window Opens; Know Last Date To Edit Here

Summary According to the official notification, the application editing facility will remain available from 6:00 am on January 31, 2026, to 6:00 am on February 3, 2026 The board has clarified that this is the single and final opportunity for applicants to make corrections in their online application forms, and no further chances will be provided after final submission

The Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board (UPPRPB) has opened a one-time correction window for candidates who applied for direct recruitment to the post of Constable Civil Police and equivalent posts under the UP Police Constable Recruitment 2025.

According to the official notification, the application editing facility will remain available from 6:00 am on January 31, 2026, to 6:00 am on February 3, 2026. The board has clarified that this is the single and final opportunity for applicants to make corrections in their online application forms, and no further chances will be provided after final submission.

UPPRPB stated that online applications were accepted between December 31, 2025, and January 30, 2026, under Notification No. PRPB-B (Constable PAC and other cadres) 07/2025. The recruitment drive aims to fill 32,679 vacancies across Constable Civil Police, PAC, Special Force, Battalion, Mounted Police, and Jail Warden posts for both male and female candidates.

Applicants can access the correction window by visiting the official website uppbpb.gov.in. The facility allows candidates to edit select details in their application forms. However, information fetched from the One-Time Registration (OTR) system and uploaded photographs cannot be modified.

UP Police Constable Application 2025: Steps to Edit

Candidates can make corrections by following these steps:

Visit the official website at uppbpb.gov.in Log in using registered credentials, Aadhaar ID, or DigiLocker Go to the Application History section and click on Modify Details Make changes only in the permitted fields Review the details carefully and click Update to submit the revised application

Once the corrected application form is submitted, no further modifications will be allowed.

The board has advised candidates to exercise caution while editing their application forms, as incorrect or incomplete information may lead to cancellation of candidature at later stages of the recruitment process.

For issues related to application registration or correction, candidates can contact the helpline number 1800 9110 005 between 10:00 am and 7:00 pm. UPPRPB has urged applicants to rely only on the official website for authentic updates related to the recruitment process.