IIT Bombay Likely To Release JAM 2026 Round 1 Admission List Today; Check Updates Here

Summary Candidates who completed the counselling registration and choice-filling process will be able to check their Round 1 seat allotment result through the official JOAPS portal The counselling process is being conducted for admission to postgraduate science programmes offered by participating Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) and Indian Institute of Science

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay is expected to release the first admission list for the Joint Admission Test for Masters (JAM) 2026 today, May 25, according to the official tentative schedule. Candidates who completed the counselling registration and choice-filling process will be able to check their Round 1 seat allotment result through the official JOAPS portal.

The counselling process is being conducted for admission to postgraduate science programmes offered by participating Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) and Indian Institute of Science.

The admission process includes:

ADVERTISEMENT

Master of Science (MSc) programmes

MSc-PhD Dual Degree programmes

Other postgraduate science courses

Candidates have been advised to regularly monitor the official portal, as the Round 1 allotment link may be activated at any time during the day.

IIT JAM Round 1 Seat Allotment 2026: Steps to Download

Candidates can follow these steps to access their allotment status:

Visit the official JOAPS portal Log in using Enrollment ID and password Open the “Admission” section Check the Round 1 allotment result Verify institute, programme, and category details Download the provisional allotment letter for future reference

Following the release of the admission list, shortlisted candidates will be required to complete the online seat acceptance process within the prescribed timeline.

Candidates satisfied with their allotted seat can choose the “Freeze” option, while those seeking a higher-preference programme or institute may select the “Float/Upgrade” option for consideration in subsequent counselling rounds.

Applicants must also pay the required seat acceptance fee online. Authorities have stated that failure to complete payment within the deadline may result in cancellation of the allotted seat.

Candidates who do not secure a seat in the first round will still have opportunities in later rounds of counselling. Those opting for the “Float” choice will remain eligible for seat upgradation based on merit and seat availability.

Candidates are advised to keep the following documents ready for the admission process:

JAM 2026 scorecard

Provisional allotment letter

Valid photo identity proof

Category certificate, if applicable

Educational qualification certificates

Passport-size photographs

Officials have advised candidates to carefully read all instructions mentioned on the portal before confirming their admission choices.