AP EAMCET 2026 Answer Key, Response Sheet Out Now - Download Link for All Streams Here

Summary The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) has released the AP EAMCET/EAPCET 2026 provisional answer key and response sheets today, May 25. As per the updated notification, the preliminary answer key, along with candidates’ response sheets is now available.

The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) has released the AP EAMCET/EAPCET 2026 provisional answer key and response sheets today, May 25. As per the updated notification, the preliminary answer key, along with candidates’ response sheets, is now available through the official website, cets.apsche.ap.gov.in.

Earlier, the provisional answer key for the Andhra Pradesh Engineering, Agriculture, and Pharmacy Common Entrance Test (AP EAPCET) 2026 was scheduled to be published on May 23. However, APSCHE postponed the release and issued a revised timeline for candidates awaiting the answer keys and recorded responses.

Candidates who appeared for the Engineering, Agriculture, and Pharmacy entrance examinations will be able to download the provisional answer key and their individual response sheets online using their login credentials.

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Following the release of the preliminary key, APSCHE has also opened the objection facility for candidates who wish to challenge any answer they believe is incorrect or disputed. According to the revised schedule, the objection window will remain open till May 27, 2026.

Candidates raising objections against the provisional answer key will be required to submit their claims through the official portal by logging in with their registration number, hall ticket number, and date of birth. Applicants may also need to upload supporting documents or valid proof to justify their objections.

After reviewing all the objections submitted by candidates, APSCHE will prepare and publish the final answer key. The final answer key will be used for the preparation and declaration of AP EAPCET 2026 results.

Candidates can access the provisional answer key and response sheet by visiting the official website at cets.apsche.ap.gov.in and selecting the “AP EAPCET 2026” section on the homepage. Students will then need to click on the links titled “Master Question Papers with Final Preliminary Keys” or “Response Sheets.”

After selecting the relevant exam stream, date, and shift, candidates must enter their registration number and EAPCET hall ticket number to access the documents. Once displayed on the screen, candidates are advised to download and save the answer key and response sheet for future reference.

The AP EAPCET examination is conducted for admission to undergraduate professional courses in engineering, agriculture, and pharmacy programmes offered by colleges and institutions across Andhra Pradesh. The release of the provisional answer key allows candidates to estimate their probable scores before the final results are announced.

Find the direct links here: preliminary keys and response sheets