Police recruitment

UP Homeguard Exam City Slip 2026 Released for 41,424 Posts; Admit Card Release Date Out

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 18 Apr 2026
13:06 PM

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Summary
Candidates who have registered for the recruitment drive can now access their city slips through the official website
The exam city slip provides details of the allotted examination city for the competitive test and can be downloaded using login credentials such as registration number and date of birth

The Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board has released the exam city intimation slip for the UP Homeguard Recruitment 2026 examination. Candidates who have registered for the recruitment drive can now access their city slips through the official website.

The exam city slip provides details of the allotted examination city for the competitive test and can be downloaded using login credentials such as registration number and date of birth.

The board has scheduled the OMR-based examination to be conducted over three days — April 25, 26, and 27, 2026. The admit cards for the examination are set to be released on April 21.

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The recruitment drive aims to fill a total of 41,424 Homeguard posts across the state.

UP Homeguard City Slip 2026: How to download

  1. Go to the official website at uppbpb.gov.in.
  2. Look for the link “UP Home Guard Exam City Intimation Slip 2026” on the homepage
  3. A new window will open.
  4. Enter registration number and date of birth or password.
  5. Click on the submit icon
  6. UP Home Guard Exam City Intimation Slip 2026 will appear on the screen.
  7. Check your examination city and roll number
  8. Download the city slip

Officials have advised candidates to download and retain a copy of the city slip for future reference, while noting that entry to the examination hall will be permitted only with the official admit card.

Last updated on 18 Apr 2026
13:07 PM
Police recruitment UP Police constable exam exam city allotment
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