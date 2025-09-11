UPPRPB Ends Registration For UP Police SI Recruitment 2025 Today; Apply For 4,543 Vacancies at uppbpb.gov.in

Summary Interested candidates who have not yet applied can still submit their applications through the official website — uppbpb.gov.in The registration window, which opened on August 13, 2025, is part of a recruitment drive aimed at filling a total of 4,543 SI vacancies in the UP Police department

The Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board (UPPRPB) will close the registration process today, September 11, 2025, for the recruitment of Sub Inspector (SI) posts. Interested candidates who have not yet applied can still submit their applications through the official website — uppbpb.gov.in.

The registration window, which opened on August 13, 2025, is part of a recruitment drive aimed at filling a total of 4,543 SI vacancies in the UP Police department. Candidates are advised to complete the application form today, while the last date to pay the application fee is extended until September 13, 2025.

The selection process for the UP Police SI posts includes a written examination, followed by document verification and a Physical Standard Test (PST) — both of which will be of qualifying nature. The number of candidates called for these subsequent rounds will be determined based on merit in the written exam and total number of vacancies.

The registration fee is Rs 500 for general, EWS, OBC category candidates and Rs 400 for SC, ST category candidates.

UP Police SI Recruitment 2025: Steps to apply

Visit the official website at uppbpb.gov.in Click on the “UP Police SI Recruitment 2025” link on the homepage Register using your details and generate login credentials Log in and fill out the application form Pay the required application fee online Submit the form and download a copy Print the application confirmation for future reference

Candidates are urged to complete their applications and fee payments within the specified deadline to avoid disqualification. For further details and updates, they should regularly visit the official UPPRPB website.