Meghalaya

NEIGRIHMS Announces Round 2 of Meghalaya NEET PG Counselling for 2025–26 Admissions; Read Details

Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 17 Dec 2025
14:21 PM

File Image

Summary
According to the official notification, the second round of counselling will be conducted on December 18 from 11 am in hybrid mode, allowing candidates to participate both online and offline
This round of counselling aims to fill 12 postgraduate seats across 10 medical specialties

The North Eastern Indira Gandhi Regional Institute of Health and Medical Sciences (NEIGRIHMS), Shillong, has announced the second round of Meghalaya NEET PG counselling for admission to MD, MS and diploma courses for the 2025–26 academic session.

According to the official notification, the second round of counselling will be conducted on December 18 from 11 am in hybrid mode, allowing candidates to participate both online and offline. The offline counselling will be held at the Conference Room of the UGMC Building on the NEIGRIHMS campus.

This round of counselling aims to fill 12 postgraduate seats across 10 medical specialties. A total of 260 candidates have been declared eligible as per the Meghalaya NEET PG merit list. Of these, 224 candidates will compete for 11 seats under the North East Open category, while 36 candidates will vie for one seat reserved for the NEIGRIHMS pass-out category.

The specialties available in the second round include Anatomy, Forensic Medicine, Microbiology, Obstetrics and Gynaecology, Pathology, Biochemistry, Ophthalmology, Pharmacology, Anaesthesiology and Physiology. The institute stated that several departments have received Letters of Permission (LOP) from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, while others are fully recognised by the National Medical Commission (NMC).

Candidates who wish to attend the counselling online must confirm their participation by emailing their details — including name, NEET PG 2025 roll number and rank, category and contact information — from their registered email ID to ar-academic@neigrihms.gov.in by 4 pm on December 17.

NEIGRIHMS further informed that the provisional list of selected candidates will be published on the institute’s official website on December 19. Selected candidates will be required to physically report to NEIGRIHMS by 4 pm on December 24 for document verification and completion of admission formalities.

Last updated on 17 Dec 2025
14:22 PM
