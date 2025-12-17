4,790 Candidates Shortlisted for Gujarat NEET PG Round 2 Counselling 2025; Check Cut-off Here

Summary The committee has published the category-wise merit list for round 2 on its official website, medadmgujarat.org As per the Gujarat NEET PG general merit list, the cut-off for eligibility in round 2 ranges from All India Rank (AIR) 895 with 629 marks at the higher end to AIR 1.37 lakh with 236 marks at the lower end

A total of 4,790 candidates have been shortlisted to participate in Gujarat NEET PG round 2 counselling 2025, the Admission Committee for Professional Post Graduate Medical Courses (ACPPGMEC) has announced. The committee has published the category-wise merit list for round 2 on its official website, medadmgujarat.org.

As per the Gujarat NEET PG general merit list, the cut-off for eligibility in round 2 ranges from All India Rank (AIR) 895 with 629 marks at the higher end to AIR 1.37 lakh with 236 marks at the lower end. Meanwhile, 120 candidates have been declared ineligible for the counselling process due to reasons such as unverified documents and percentile below the prescribed cut-off.

The merit list also shows that two candidates have been declared eligible under the NRI quota, while one candidate has been listed as eligible for the NRI, government, and management quota. In addition, six candidates are eligible under the Persons with Disabilities (PwD) quota, and 29 candidates under the in-service quota.

The committee further revealed that 672 candidates, who were allotted seats in round 1, did not report to their respective colleges, leading to the availability of seats for the second round of counselling.

ACPPGMEC stated that the detailed schedule for Gujarat NEET PG round 2 counselling 2025 will be announced shortly. Eligible candidates will be allowed to exercise their choice filling for seats available under their respective quotas once the counselling process begins.