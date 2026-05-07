Indian Army Announces Agniveer Admit Card 2026 Release Date; CEE from June 1

Summary The admit cards will be made available on joinindianarmy.nic.in for candidates applying under the Agniveer as well as Junior Commissioned Officers (JCOs) and Other Ranks (ORs) recruitment categories According to the Army recruitment cell, the Online Common Entrance Examination will be conducted in phases from June 1 to June 15, 2026, at designated examination centres across the country

The Indian Army has announced that the Agniveer Admit Card 2026 for candidates appearing in the Common Entrance Examination (CEE) will be released on May 15, 2026, through the official recruitment portal.

The admit cards will be made available on joinindianarmy.nic.in for candidates applying under the Agniveer as well as Junior Commissioned Officers (JCOs) and Other Ranks (ORs) recruitment categories.

According to the Army recruitment cell, the Online Common Entrance Examination will be conducted in phases from June 1 to June 15, 2026, at designated examination centres across the country.

ADVERTISEMENT

Candidates will be required to log in using their registration number and date of birth to access and download the hall ticket once the link is activated. The Army has advised applicants to verify all details carefully and carry printed copies of the admit card on the day of examination.

The recruitment authority also stated that candidates whose applications were cancelled would receive fee refunds beginning May 15 through the same payment mode used during registration.

The recruitment drive includes vacancies under multiple Agniveer categories, including General Duty, Technical, Clerk/Store Keeper Technical, and Tradesman entries for both 10th-pass and 8th-pass candidates.

In addition to Agniveer recruitment, the process also covers several JCO and OR positions such as Religious Teacher, Havildar Education, Sepoy Pharma, and Soldier Technical posts in medical and veterinary services.

The Agniveer recruitment examination is expected to witness participation from lakhs of aspirants nationwide as the Army continues recruitment under the Agnipath scheme.