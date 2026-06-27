NTA

NTA Declares NIFT Round 1 Seat Allotment Result 2026; Check Download Options Here

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 27 Jun 2026
22:41 PM

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Summary
Candidates who participated in the counselling process can now check their allotment status by logging in to the official counselling portal at nift.admissions.nic.in
The NIFT Entrance Examination (NIFTEE) 2026 was conducted in February 2026 for admission to undergraduate and postgraduate programmes offered by the National Institute of Fashion Technology (NIFT)

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has declared the NIFT 2026 Round 1 Seat Allotment Result for undergraduate admissions. Candidates who participated in the counselling process can now check their allotment status by logging in to the official counselling portal at nift.admissions.nic.in.

Candidates allotted seats in Bachelor of Design (BDes) and Bachelor of Fashion Technology (BFTech) programmes can download their provisional seat allotment letter using their NIFT UG roll number and password.

The NIFT Entrance Examination (NIFTEE) 2026 was conducted in February 2026 for admission to undergraduate and postgraduate programmes offered by the National Institute of Fashion Technology (NIFT).

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Candidates who have been allotted seats in the first round are required to:

  • View their seat allotment result.
  • Download the provisional seat allotment letter.
  • Submit their willingness for admission.
  • Pay the prescribed admission fee within the stipulated deadline.

According to the official notification, candidates who fail to pay the admission fee within the specified time will lose their allotted seat.

"Failure to pay the required admission fee within the prescribed time will result in cancellation of the allotted seat. Such candidates will not be eligible to participate in the subsequent regular rounds of counselling," the NTA said.

The NTA has stated that candidates who were not allotted a seat in Round 1 will be automatically considered for the subsequent counselling rounds, provided they remain registered and eligible.

For Round 2, the option to apply for an NRI Sponsored Seat will be available on July 3, 2026, from 9 am to 5 pm.

Candidates will also be able to modify their choice filling for the second round of counselling between July 3 and July 5, 2026.

NIFT Round 1 Seat Allotment Result 2026: Steps to Download

Candidates can follow these steps to access their allotment result:

  1. Visit the official website at nift.admissions.nic.in.
  2. Click on the "Round 1 Seat Allotment Result for NIFT UG Counselling 2026" link.
  3. Enter your NIFT UG roll number and password.
  4. Click on Sign In.
  5. View the seat allotment result and download the provisional allotment letter for future reference.

Candidates are advised to complete all admission-related formalities within the prescribed timeline to confirm their allotted seats and remain eligible for the counselling process.

Last updated on 27 Jun 2026
22:42 PM
NTA NIFT National Testing Agency (NTA) seat allotment
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