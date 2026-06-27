AIIMS Paramedical Admit Card 2026 Link Active at aiimsexams.ac.in; Exam on July 4

Summary Candidates who have successfully registered for the entrance examination can now download their hall tickets from the official AIIMS examination website The AIIMS BSc Paramedical Entrance Examination 2026 is scheduled to be held on July 4, 2026, in Computer-Based Test (CBT) mode

The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi, has released the AIIMS Paramedical Admit Card 2026 today, June 27. Candidates who have successfully registered for the entrance examination can now download their hall tickets from the official AIIMS examination website.

The admit card is a mandatory document for appearing in the examination and contains important details such as the candidate's name, roll number, reporting time, examination centre, exam date and instructions to be followed on the day of the test.

The AIIMS BSc Paramedical Entrance Examination 2026 is scheduled to be held on July 4, 2026, in Computer-Based Test (CBT) mode. Candidates will not be allowed to enter the examination centre without a valid admit card and the prescribed identity proof.

ADVERTISEMENT

AIIMS Paramedical Admit Card 2026: Steps to Download

Candidates can follow these steps to access their hall ticket:

Visit the official AIIMS examination website. Click on the "AIIMS Paramedical Admit Card 2026" link. Enter the registration ID and password. Submit the login credentials. Download the admit card and take a printout for future use.

Documents Required

Candidates must carry the following documents to the examination centre:

Printed copy of the AIIMS Paramedical Admit Card 2026

A valid photo identity proof, such as: Aadhaar Card PAN Card Passport Voter ID

Aadhaar Card

PAN Card

Passport

Voter ID

Recent passport-size photographs, if specified in the admit card instructions

Any other documents mentioned in the examination guidelines

Candidates are advised to carefully verify all the details printed on the admit card. In case of any discrepancy, they should immediately contact the examination authorities for rectification before the examination.

They are also advised to report to the examination centre well before the reporting time and follow all instructions issued by AIIMS to ensure a smooth examination process.