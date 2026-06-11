UP Police Constable Exam 2026 Ends with 75.94% Attendance - Fraud Cases Detected in Some Districts

Summary The Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board (UPPRPB) has successfully concluded the state’s constable recruitment examination, which was conducted over three days across Uttar Pradesh. The examination, held on June 8, 9, and 10, recorded an overall attendance of 75.94 per cent.

The Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board (UPPRPB) has successfully concluded the state’s constable recruitment examination, which was conducted over three days across Uttar Pradesh. The examination, held on June 8, 9, and 10, recorded an overall attendance of 75.94 per cent.

According to official information released by the board, the examination was conducted in two shifts each day at 1,183 centres located across all 75 districts of Uttar Pradesh. A total of 28,86,798 candidates had registered for the recruitment examination, out of which 21,92,236 candidates appeared for the test.

Authorities stated that extensive security and monitoring arrangements were put in place to ensure the smooth and transparent conduct of the examination. The recruitment board utilised advanced verification mechanisms, including e-KYC authentication and biometric verification, to prevent malpractice. In addition, social media platforms were closely monitored to identify misinformation and misleading content related to the examination.

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While the examination was completed peacefully across the state, officials reported a few instances of alleged impersonation and the use of forged documents. Such cases were detected in Gautam Buddha Nagar and Aligarh districts during the verification process. Legal action was initiated in these cases, leading to the registration of complaints and arrests of the accused individuals.

In another incident, a candidate in Kanpur Nagar was detained for further verification after authorities suspected the use of forged documents during the examination process. Officials said necessary investigations are being carried out to determine the authenticity of the candidate’s credentials.

The recruitment board also acted against individuals accused of spreading misleading information online. Several cases were registered against social media users who allegedly circulated false or deceptive videos related to the examination. Officials noted that such content can create unnecessary confusion among candidates and undermine the credibility of the recruitment process.

According to the latest figures shared by the authorities, a total of 12 cases linked to irregularities in the recruitment examination have been registered so far. Nine individuals have been arrested in connection with these cases, while investigations into other suspected violations continue.

The UPPRPB reiterated its commitment to maintaining transparency and fairness throughout the recruitment process. The board emphasised that strict action would continue against those involved in impersonation, document forgery, cheating, or the dissemination of rumours and misinformation.

With the written examination phase now completed, candidates are expected to await further announcements regarding the next stages of the recruitment process.