Police recruitment

UPPRPB Closes UP Police Constable Registration 2026 For 3,2679 Posts Tomorrow; Direct Link Here

Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 29 Jan 2026
16:10 PM

File Image

Summary
Candidates interested in applying can submit their applications through the official website: upprpb.in
Candidates are advised to complete their applications before the deadline to avoid last-minute technical issues

The Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board (UPPRPB) will close the registration process for Constable posts on January 30, 2026. Candidates interested in applying can submit their applications through the official website: upprpb.in.

UP Police Constable Recruitment 2026: Vacancy Details

  • Constable Civil Police (Male/Female): 10,469 posts
  • Constable PAC/Armed Police (Male): 15,131 posts
  • Constable Special Security Force (Male): 1,341 posts
  • Lady Constable for Women Battalion: 2,282 posts
  • Constable Mounted Police (Male): 71 posts
  • Jail Warder (Male): 3,279 posts
  • Jail Warder (Female): 106 posts
Application Fee

  • General / EWS / OBC: ₹500
  • SC / ST: ₹400

UP Police Constable Recruitment 2026: Steps to Apply

  1. Visit upprpb.in.
  2. Click on the UP Police Constable Recruitment 2026 link on the homepage.
  3. Enter registration details and create a login account.
  4. Fill in the application form and pay the application fee.
  5. Submit the form and download the confirmation page.
  6. Keep a hard copy for future reference.

Last updated on 29 Jan 2026
16:11 PM
