NTA Declares SWAYAM July 2025 Results for CBT and PBT Exams; 82.21% Attendance Recorded

Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 03 Feb 2026
18:23 PM

File Image

Summary
The National Testing Agency (NTA) on Monday announced the results of the SWAYAM July 2025 semester examinations. Candidates who appeared for the exams in hybrid mode, including computer-based test (CBT) and paper-based test (PBT) formats, can now check their scores on the official website exams.nta.ac.in/swayam/.

According to official data, a total of 6,297 candidates registered for the paper-based examination, out of which 5,174 candidates appeared, recording an attendance percentage of 82.21%.

The SWAYAM July 2025 examinations were conducted for 69 papers between December 11 and December 16, 2024, across 210 examination centres nationwide. Earlier, the NTA had released the results for 578 courses conducted in CBT mode on January 12, 2025.

Candidates are required to log in using their application number and date of birth to access their results. As per the official notification, the final scorecards and certificates will be issued by the respective National Coordinators of the courses.

NTA SWAYAM July Result 2025: Steps to Check

  • Visit exams.nta.ac.in/swayam/
  • Click on “SWAYAM July 2025: Click Here to Download Scorecard”
  • Enter application number, date of birth, and security pin
  • Submit the details to view the result
  • Download and save the scorecard for future reference
Last updated on 03 Feb 2026
18:25 PM
NTA NTA SWAYAM July 2025
