RRB Group D Result 2026 Delayed Amid Telangana High Court Hearing; Ministry Issues Statement

Summary The case challenges how marks earned by Act Apprentices are considered while preparing the final selection list, a decision that could influence both candidate rankings and zone-wise cut-off marks The RRB Group D recruitment aims to fill 22,195 vacancies in Level 1 posts across Indian Railways, including positions such as Track Maintainer, Pointsman, and Assistant in various departments

The release of the RRB Group D Result 2026 has been postponed due to an ongoing legal matter before the Telangana High Court, the Ministry of Railways has confirmed.

In an official update shared via its social media channels, the ministry stated that the result is on hold because the court is examining a petition regarding the weightage of marks awarded to Course Completed Act Apprentices (CCAAs) in the final merit list. The case challenges how marks earned by Act Apprentices are considered while preparing the final selection list, a decision that could influence both candidate rankings and zone-wise cut-off marks.

“As the matter is sub judice, further processing of the RRB Group D result has been suspended to avoid administrative complications,” the ministry said. The outcome of the case will guide the preparation and release of the final merit list once the High Court delivers its judgment.

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The RRB Group D recruitment aims to fill 22,195 vacancies in Level 1 posts across Indian Railways, including positions such as Track Maintainer, Pointsman, and Assistant in various departments. The selection process involves a Computer Based Test (CBT), followed by a Physical Efficiency Test (PET), document verification, and a medical examination.

Candidates are advised to keep monitoring the official RRB websites for updates regarding the court case and subsequent announcement of results.