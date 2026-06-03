UP PGT Result 2026 Declared at UPESSC; 2,253 Candidates Qualify, Interview Schedule Out

Summary Candidates who appeared for the written examination can now access the subject-wise results on the commission's official website The UP PGT written examination was conducted on May 9 and 10, 2026, for recruitment to 624 lecturer posts across various subjects in government-aided secondary schools in Uttar Pradesh

The Uttar Pradesh Education Service Selection Commission (UPESSC) has declared the results of the UP Post Graduate Teacher (PGT) Examination 2026. Candidates who appeared for the written examination can now access the subject-wise results on the commission's official website.

The UP PGT written examination was conducted on May 9 and 10, 2026, for recruitment to 624 lecturer posts across various subjects in government-aided secondary schools in Uttar Pradesh. The commission released the results in PDF format on June 2, 2026.

According to the commission, 2,253 candidates have been provisionally shortlisted for the interview stage of the recruitment process. The results have been published separately for male and female candidates and are available subject-wise.

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The recruitment examination covered 18 subjects, including Physics, Chemistry, Biology, Mathematics, English, Hindi, History, Geography, Civics, Economics, Commerce, Sociology, Psychology, Education, Sanskrit, Agriculture, Home Science, and Art.

A total of 1,92,934 candidates appeared for the examination. Following the evaluation process, the commission shortlisted 2,253 candidates to proceed to the next phase of selection.

UPESSC has announced that the subject-wise and category-wise interview schedule will be released on June 3, 2026, on its official website. Detailed guidelines for candidates qualifying in the written examination will also be issued.

Candidates selected for the interview round will receive notifications through their registered email addresses and mobile numbers. The commission stated that interview call letters will be made available for download 10 days prior to the scheduled interview date.

UP PGT Result 2026: Steps to Download

Candidates can follow these steps to access their results:

Visit the official UPESSC website. Click on the "UP PGT Result 2026" link available on the homepage. Open the subject-wise PDF result. Search for your roll number or name in the list. Download and save the PDF for future reference.

Candidates who have qualified in the written examination are advised to keep all relevant documents ready ahead of the interview and verification process.